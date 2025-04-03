Jon Batiste to Receive 'Architect Of Sound' Award From GRAMMY Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist Jon Batiste will receive the inargural Ray Charles “Architect of Sound” Award at the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala on May 16, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the boundless genius of Charles—whose legacy as a performer, pianist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur forever transformed the musical landscape—the “Architect of Sound” Award recognizes an artist whose influence echoes across generations. This award celebrates those who, like Charles, transcend genre, redefine creativity, and leave an indelible mark on music and culture.

Batiste, a visionary artist, composer, and cultural force, will be the first recipient of this prestigious honor, which celebrates an artist whose impact on music echoes the pioneering spirit of Charles. As a genre-defying pianist, singer-songwriter, and bandleader, Batiste’s contributions to music and culture have been both innovative and timeless, making him the perfect artist to receive this inaugural award.

Jon Batiste said, “Ray Charles is a beacon for me, a blueprint. He is a singular example of musical genius, artistic freedom and craft of the highest level that will continue to inspire humanity for generations and stand the test of time. I am honored to receive this award. It is vitally important to me to carry on our cultural legacy of true artistic greatness and lead the way for generations to come.”

Batiste will take the stage for two special performances during the evening, which will also feature one-of-a-kind musical moments from a lineup of artists to be announced soon. The event will additionally honor this year’s label honoree, Republic Records.

Returning as host is esteemed CBS News journalist Anthony Mason. The show will be produced by former GRAMMY Awards® Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich, alongside Ron Basile, Lindsay Saunders Carl and Lynne Sheridan, with musical direction by GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning composer, producer, and conductor Cheche Alara.

The Gala will celebrate the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inducted recordings, which include iconic recordings such as JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, Cat Stevens’ Tea For The Tillerman, Santana’s Supernatural, and classics from Big Star, Clara Ward, Eddie Floyd, Emmylou Harris, Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, Geeshie Wiley, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, J.D. Crowe & The New South, Linda Martell, and Luther Vandross.

Photo credit: Jennifer Rosenstein

