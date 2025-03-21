John Splithoff Releases Soulful New Album 'Far From Here'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Splithoff, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and enigmatic musical collaborator has released his highly anticipated album Far From Here via Virgin Records. On the album, he has drawn on classic soul, pop, jazz, and R&B, showcasing one of the most soothing and soulful voices of his generation.

On the release of the new album John said: “Change is the main theme of this album. There’s been so much movement in my life the past few years that I often forget to take a step back and consider how much has changed. Working on this album at my home and in hotel rooms on tour across the world made me look at this music differently. The record is a lot like looking through an old photo album - reminding me of who I was, who I am, and gives me some inspiration for who I hope to be going forward."

Up next John will head off on a 25 date headline tour kicking off on March 29th and make stops at New York’s Racket (April 11th), Nashville’s Exit/In (April 4th), DC’s Union Stage (April 8th), and LA’s Troubadour (May 3rd). Tickets on sale now, for more info visit: www.johnsplithoff.com/tour.

John was raised in a music-filled home in the suburbs of Chicago and developed a deep appreciation at an early age for the timeless sounds of Stevie Wonder, Pink Floyd, Earth, Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, these cornerstone influences shaping his unique musical identity. He had piano lessons and received his first guitar at 13, teaching himself to play through obsessively exploring the music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s. The catalyst of his music career began in high school when he was passed over for a spot on the baseball team, and auditioned for a vocal group on a whim.

Far From Here reflects on his dramatic life changes while told through vignettes capturing poignant personal memories. On “Far From Here” Splithoff examines his search for a new perspective with his New York to LA Move. “City Days” which features Chris Botti on trumpet, pays homage to his relationship with New York City at the various stages of his life. Tracks like “Glacier” symbolize relationships growing apart against the backdrop of Montana's natural beauty, while “Oh Betty” tells a nostalgic story about the Buick Century he drove during his college days in Miami. “Same Page” recalls a transformative camping trip in Arizona that inspired his move west, and “Kyoto Snow” transports listeners to Japan, where he saw snowfall for the first time at a temple in Kyoto.

Far From Here also draws on his shifting family and friendship relationships which he holds so dear. “A lot of these songs are associated with a time and place that hold a lot of meaning to me,” he says. “I also noticed, within all that change, how my relationships ebbed and flowed—I felt closer to people I didn't know as well, and I felt distant from people who I considered my best friends and family. So it’s been an eye-opening path.”

Tour Dates

Mar 29 Sat - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum Sold Out!

Mar 30 Sun - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery ^

Apr 1 Tue - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater^

Apr 2 Wed - Austin, TX - The 04 Lounge^

Apr 4 Fri - Nashville, TN - Exit/In*

Apr 5 Sat - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage*

Apr 6 Sun - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle*

Apr 8 Tue - Washington, DC - Union Stage*

Apr 9 Wed - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall*

Apr 11 Fri - New York, NY - Racket NYC*

Apr 12 Sat - Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

Apr 14 Mon - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall*

Apr 16 Wed - Ann Arbour, MI - The Ark*

Apr 17 Thu - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*

Apr 18 Fri - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable*

Apr 19 Sat - Chicago, IL - Outset*

Apr 22 Tue - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall*

Apr 23 Wed - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

Apr 25 Fri - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater^

Apr 26 Sat - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room^

Apr 28 Mon - Seattle, WA - Neumos^

Apr 29 Tue - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^

May 1 Thu - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s^

May 2 Fri - San Francisco, CA - The Independent^

May 3 Sat - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour^

^ with Tonina

* with Evann McIntosh

Photo credit: Ayanna Allen

