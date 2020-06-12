John Prine's Last Recorded Song 'I Remember Everything' is Out Now

"I Remember Everything," the last song recorded by legendary singer, songwriter, musician and performer John Prine, is out today. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song was recorded last year in Prine's living room with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson.

Listen below!

The new song and never-before-seen footage debuted following last night's "Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine." The tribute, which has raised over $250,000 so far for NAMI, Alive and Make the Road New York, remains available to view through the weekend at YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

The two-hour special features memories and performances from several special guests including (in alphabetical order): Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, Rita Wilson and Prine's longtime band (Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber).

"I Remember Everything" is the first new music from Prine since the release of his widely acclaimed 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness (purchase/stream here). Produced by Cobb, the album was Prine's first release featuring new material in over 13 years and debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 54,000 equivalent albums sold in its first week-a career high chart position and sales week.

Regarded as one of the English language's premier phrase-turners, Prine is a two-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a six-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.

