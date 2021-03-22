'John Prine and Friends' Live At Newport Folk 2017 Will Be Released on Vinyl

Recorded during the 2017 Newport Folk Festival®, John Prine and Friends is the first-ever release of this celebrated and unique performance. Joining John on stage during this once-in-a-lifetime set were some of our very dear friends including (in order of appearance) Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, and Roger Waters.

Offered exclusively through Newport Folk and produced with the support of The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records, John Prine and Friends has been mixed from the original multi-tracks and mastered specifically for this vinyl release. This limited edition 2-record set will be pressed on premium 180-gram vinyl and housed in a deluxe Stoughton old-style tip-on gatefold jacket. Each pre-order includes an instant digital download of the entire recording.

Proceeds from the sale support the Newport Festivals Foundation's ongoing initiatives to aid musicians in need and music programs across the country.

The impact of last year's festival cancellations has been felt deeply throughout the community as Newport Festivals Foundation relies on the revenue it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work. Thanks to the support of the Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF has been able to continue to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In addition to its year round work and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 400 musicians since April 1. To learn more about NFF's programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org.