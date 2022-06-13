John Mulaney Announces Comes to UBS Arena At Belmont Park Friday, November 11

Due to overwhelming fan demand, award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney announced over 30 additional shows to his John Mulaney: From Scratch stand-up tour including a New York Comedy Festival show on Friday, November 11 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on March 11th and has sold out massive venues around North America. Mulaney continues to add more shows including international dates in Canada and Australia. For more information go to johnmulaney.com

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

General on sale for tickets starts Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.