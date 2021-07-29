John Mayer's 'SOB ROCK' Hits Number One

John Mayer's SOB ROCK lands at #1 on the Billboard and Rolling Stone Album Charts this week with a robust 101,500 total units. The album sold 61,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending July 22, according to MRC Data -- the biggest debut sales week for an album in nearly two months.

Mayer's eighth studio album, released July 16, has also garnered 26.9 individual song streams (in addition to the 56,700 album sales) and 9,200 paid track downloads. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album is available in stores through all DSPs via Columbia Records. Check out Sob Rock HERE.

The first single from Sob Rock - "LAST TRAIN HOME" - has amassed 10 million YouTube views worldwide since its release in June, while the newest single - "SHOT IN THE DARK" - has already drawn four million views in the past week alone.

In tour news, Mayer announced his 'Sob Rock' Tour 2022, which kicks off February 17 in Albany, New York, and runs through April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. The tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others.

Ticket sales for the tour have been so strong that concerts have been added in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and NY at Madison Square Garden.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

For more information, visit Johnmayer.com and Sobrock.net.

Photo Credit: Carlos Serrao