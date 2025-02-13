John Blaylock Returns with Candid New Single ‘Life By The Gram’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mancunian talent John Blaylock is back with his brand new introspective single ‘Life By The Gram’, out now. Returning off the back of his stunning debut release ‘Temples’, ‘Life By The Gram’ is an intensely vulnerable track that chronicles Blaylock’s journey to self, and the all too relatable quest for the temporary numbing of pain. Delving into poignant topics, chasing life’s highs, and feeling lost in between, Blaylock forges the perfect track of self discovery, urging listeners to reflect and contemplate.

As Blaylock sings the relatable words “It’s the price that we pay to feel the things that we’re not / Life’s passing me by / I’m fading / I should be changing”, his powerful lyrics layer on top of warm guitar strums, building to a euphoric, choral bridge. John’s unapologetic northern vocal tone is undeniably distinctive, as he delivers a gut wrenching and dynamic performance.

Speaking on the release, John Blaylock said: “I love this track because of the energy and momentum it delivers. There’s some good angst in the lyrics, contrasting that with real strings and a gospel choir is something I’m really proud of.”

ABOUT JOHN BLAYLOCK

﻿Picking up a guitar at 12 years old John fell in love with music and formed a band in his teen years, which led to numerous plays by Zane Lowe on Radio 1, Steve Lamacq on Radio 2 and Clint Boon for XFM, making the band’s song single of the week.

His forthcoming debut album is full of beautifully crafted heartfelt songs, and Lennon-like raw, gritty lyrics and loops that will take you to the edge. John Blaylock recorded all of his upcoming music in North London at Konk studios (The Kink’s studio), Snap studios, and drafted in Freddy Sheed (drummer to Lewis Capaldi), alongside Grammy award winning producer Guy Massey, and hit songwriter and producer Helen Boulding.

The likes of Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, The Byrds and The Stone Roses are just some of Blaylock’s influences. Giving incredible performances in 2024 at The Ned (NMM), Brighton’s alternative Great Escape and Rough Trade East in London, alongside releasing his debut single in the same year, Blaylock is set for an even bigger 2025 ahead.

Comments