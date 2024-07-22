Joe Bonamassa Details Spring U.S. 2025 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has detailed his Spring U.S. 2025 Tour, set to captivate audiences from coast-to-coast with the world-renowned guitarist’s electrifying live performances. The tour kicks off on February 16, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and will make stops in major cities including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more. A special fan pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10am local time, followed by the public on-sale on Friday, July 26th at 10am local time. For more information about Joe’s shows and tickets, visit HERE.



The announcement of Bonamassa’s Spring U.S. 2025 Tour follows the release of his acclaimed live concert film and album, Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, further solidifying Bonamassa’s record for the most #1s in the chart’s history. This latest release also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts and #17 on the Top Album Sales chart. The project captures the grandeur of Bonamassa’s historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, featuring orchestral arrangements that elevate his signature blues-rock sound to new heights. Fans can order Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra NOW.



The Spring 2025 Tour will take Bonamassa through a diverse array of venues, from the vibrant Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA, to the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, NY. Each show promises to deliver a powerful blend of blues and rock, showcasing Joe’s extraordinary guitar prowess and soulful vocals. The tour will visit a variety of iconic theaters and arenas, ensuring an intimate yet grand experience for concert-goers.



Before embarking on the Spring 2025 Tour, Bonamassa will be busy with an extensive schedule of performances. Next month, he kicks off the highly anticipated Blues Deluxe Tour, celebrating his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This summer tour includes 18 cities and features a mix of fan favorites and deep tracks, promising unforgettable shows for blues enthusiasts. Never one to slow down, Bonamassa will also be on the road this fall for a series of performances across the U.S., continuing to deliver his unmatched live experience to fans nationwide.



Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.



In addition to his musical releases and touring, Bonamassa remains dedicated to his philanthropic efforts through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). With the success of KTBA’s numerous programs, including the Fueling Musicians Program and virtual blues education initiatives, the foundation has raised over 2.7 million in fundraising and continues to grow. To date, the foundation has impacted over 100,000 students across the United States and provided essential support to hundreds of musicians.

U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR (JUST ANNOUNCED)

February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

February 27th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

February 28th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino

March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre

March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center

March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center

U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR

August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino

August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre

August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival*

*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour

U.S. FALL 2024 TOUR

October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family Forum

October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre

October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater

November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center

November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena

November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall

November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center

November 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.



A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.

Photo credit: Haluk Gurer Birmingham

