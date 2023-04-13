Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jill Andrews Shares New Single 'High Fives'

The track was released along with an official music video.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Nashville singer-songwriter Jill Andrews released today a brand new single called "High Fives" along with an official music video.

Co-written with her Hush Kids bandmate and frequent collaborator Peter Groenwald, "High Fives" is a nostalgic song inspired by childhood friends and finding immense joy in the simplest of things. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard.

"I've always been a big fan of elaborate handshakes," stated Andrews. "I once created a routine with a friend of mine that lasted upwards of five minutes and involved a whole lot of synchronized dancing. Near the four and a half minute mark, we would find ourselves in a crab-walking position preparing for our final move. It was a grand high five followed by a nonchalantly spoken 'see ya' as we crab-walked out of each other's view.

This move proved to be tricky for us bipeds so we kept missing contact on the high five. In my opinion, there is nothing more unsettling than this. So we had to start the whole routine over again until we finally got it right. This could take all day. But when you're young, what else do you have to do? My favorite kinds of friends know how to dive deep into the fun-loving sides of themselves. They may have learned and performed all of Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' dance routine with me at one point or another.

They may have helped me develop a couple's inline skating routine in a freshly paved parking lot somewhere in East Tennessee. It seems like these types of friends are harder to find as an adult. Everyone gets so tangled up in bills, kids, and home repairs. I'm lucky to still have a treasured few in my life. And for those who really know me, I hope they still see that silly girl, whose favorite thing to do is laugh so hard that she loses control of her limbs."

"High Fives" follows the release of "Dark Days," Andrews first new studio release in over two years. A sprawling reflection on the complexities of simultaneously looking back and moving forward, "Dark Days" was featured by The Bluegrass Situation and Ghettoblaster among others.

Available everywhere through Vulture Vulture/Tone Tree Music, "High Fives" was produced by Lucas Morton, who also helmed her previous album Thirties, and hints at more new music to come for Andrews. Recorded at 4115 Studios in Nashville, it features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and a special appearance by Andrews' daughter Falcon Sayles on background vocals.

"Over the past few years when I'd sit down to write, old memories would flood in, distant smells and visions. At first I dismissed them but they kept coming day after day. Eventually my writing sessions became more of a meditation, with me sitting quietly on the couch listening for ideas flowing from some seemingly magical and unconscious place. I am so excited to be releasing new music this year, stay tuned for much more."

Credit: Fairlight Hubbard



