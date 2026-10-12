Jessie Ware to launch SUPERBLOOM tour Oct 2026–Dec 2026
The tour supports Ware's fifth studio album and culminates with a hometown performance at London's The O2.
Jessie Ware kicked off her global Superbloom Tour with a sold-out show at New York's Radio City Music Hall, marking the beginning of her biggest tour to date.
The show launches an expansive run of dates across North America, Mexico and Europe, culminating in a landmark hometown performance at London's The O2 on 28 November, as part of her first-ever UK arena tour.
The tour celebrates Superbloom, Ware's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and showcases her signature blend of euphoric disco, sensual grooves and cinematic pop.
Following a run of acclaimed festival performances and the continued success of fan favourites including 'Free Yourself', 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again', the Superbloom Tour sees Ware bring this latest chapter to stages around the world.
Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates
Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris
Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu
Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival
Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall
Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Glasgow international theatre
Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live
Photo Credit: Ken Grand-Pierre
Photo Credit: Ken Grand-Pierre
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