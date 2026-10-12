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Jessie Ware to launch SUPERBLOOM tour Oct 2026–Dec 2026

The tour supports Ware's fifth studio album and culminates with a hometown performance at London's The O2.

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Jessie Ware to launch SUPERBLOOM tour Oct 2026–Dec 2026

Jessie Ware kicked off her global Superbloom Tour with a sold-out show at New York's Radio City Music Hall, marking the beginning of her biggest tour to date.

The show launches an expansive run of dates across North America, Mexico and Europe, culminating in a landmark hometown performance at London's The O2 on 28 November, as part of her first-ever UK arena tour.

The tour celebrates Superbloom, Ware's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and showcases her signature blend of euphoric disco, sensual grooves and cinematic pop.

Following a run of acclaimed festival performances and the continued success of fan favourites including 'Free Yourself', 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again', the Superbloom Tour sees Ware bring this latest chapter to stages around the world.

Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates

Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu

Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Glasgow international theatre

Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

Photo Credit: Ken Grand-Pierre


Photo Credit: Ken Grand-Pierre
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