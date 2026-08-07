Jessie Ware Releases Video for "SAUNA" Single

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Jessie Ware has released the official music video for 'Sauna,' the latest single from her album SUPERBLOOM, available via Interscope Records. Directed by Jordan Rossi, the video reimagines an ordinary elevator as a setting built around movement, heat, and connection, featuring appearances from Munroe Bergdorf, Henrik Morten Lischke, Tsatsamis, Elouiza, Aimee Phillips, Scott Hoffman, Bestley, Isabella Keell, Luke Day, Jake Cohen, Elle and Michaela Yearwood-Dan, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonbers, DARKWAH, Roxxan, Amann Souza, Tiishue, Vanilla Mulan, Sakeema, and ciaran.at.hotmaledotcom, along with dancers Jonathan Baker and Theo Maddix.

The video sees Ware transform an everyday elevator into a space built around movement, heat, and connection. Described as a sultry, slow-burning celebration of intimacy and desire, 'Sauna' finds Ware at her most effortlessly confident. As the video unfolds, Ware draws those around her into a world where people can let go of expectations and embrace self-expression and connection.

Speaking about the single, Jessie Ware said: 'I have decided to make this summer a red hot Sauna summer! I love how this song makes people feel, it was made for dancing.'

The single follows the release of SUPERBLOOM, Jessie Ware's fifth studio album, which debuted at No.2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and was met with widespread critical acclaim. Featuring previous singles 'Automatic,' 'Ride,' and 'I Could Get Used To This,' the record explores themes of pleasure, womanhood, intimacy, and connection through Ware's most expansive and cinematic songwriting to date.

Later this year, Ware will embark on 'The Superbloom Tour,' her biggest tour to date and first-ever UK arena run — including performances across North America with a stop at New York's Radio City Music Hall, before finishing with a hometown show at London's The O2 Arena.

Renowned for her live performances, Ware has delivered sets at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and the British Fashion Awards, building a global fanbase with hits including 'Free Yourself,' 'Pearls,' and 'Begin Again.'

With the release of 'Sauna,' Jessie Ware delivers another chapter from SUPERBLOOM, an album that continues to showcase an artist at the height of her creative powers.

Jessie Ware North American Live Tour Dates

Mon 10/05/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Tue 10/06/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Toronto

Thu 10/08/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 10/11/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue 10/13/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 10/16/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sat 10/17/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 10/20/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 10/22/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

Fri 10/23/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

SUPERBLOOM, Ware's fifth studio album, debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and previously produced the singles 'Automatic,' 'Ride,' and 'I Could Get Used To This.' Later this year, Ware is set to embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR, her largest tour to date and first UK arena run, with stops including London's The O2 Arena and New York's Radio City Music Hall.

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