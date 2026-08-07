Clementine Douglas Releases New Single TRUST via Warner Records

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Clementine Douglas has released a new single titled TRUST through Warner Records. Written, produced and performed entirely by Douglas, the track addresses the emotional turbulence of modern dating, pairing her vocals with a club-oriented production featuring brass, hi-hats and piano.

'Trust' sees Douglas's vocals balance vulnerability and humour over a hypnotic, club-ready production lush with big brass, scintillating hi-hats and resonant piano. The single has been described as a summer anthem equally suited to big festival crowds, bustling Ibiza clubs, or top down, late-night drives, evoking a feeling of pure freedom and bliss.

Speaking on the single, Clementine shares:

'Been deep in the mix working on new music and I'm so excited for you to hear my new single 'Trust', I poured a lot of love into this one and am very proud of her. Hope you enjoyyy 🤗🧡'

In 2026 alone she has written for Jessie Ware, Jorja Smith and Wizkid, Melanie C, Majid Jordan and Paloma Faith. Off the back of her chart-topping collaborations with Calvin Harris and Sonny Fodera, she also received international songwriting recognition at the 2026 APRA Music Award for the 'Dance/Electronic Work of the Year,' with NME (NME 100), DJ Mag and Wonderland having given her the nod.

Now at 34, Clementine knows exactly who she is as an artist. The years spent writing for others weren't a detour but a foundation, giving her the confidence to trust her own instincts as both a songwriter and a producer. Everything she's learned feeds into music that feels deeply personal while remaining built for the dance floor. Referencing everyone from Roy Davis Jr. to Massive Attack and rooted in lived experience, the new music she is beginning to share is about break ups, rebuilding and self-belief, delivered with an emotional honesty and expansive vocal range that has become her trademark.

About Clementine Douglas

Born in Birmingham to a British Irish mother whose family emigrated during The Troubles and a British Jamaican father whose family arrived in Britain as part of the Windrush generation, Clementine Douglas was raised in a household where music was part of everyday life. Inspired by the sounds of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donny Hathaway, Minnie Riperton and Jocelyn Brown, alongside early obsessions with Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls and Motown, she developed the distinctive voice and songwriting style that has made her one of British music's most sought-after talents.

A true triple threat (writer, vocalist, producer) and one of the most prolific artists of her generation, her unmistakable vocals have powered some of dance music's biggest records, including Calvin Harris' UK Top 3 hit 'Blessings,' David Guetta 'Something To Hold On To,' Chase & Status 'Mixed Emotions' and 'Say The Word,' Sonny Fodera 'Asking, Tell Me,' MJ Cole 'Knock Knock,' Dom Dolla 'Miracle Maker,' and The Blessed Madonna 'Happier.'

'Blessings' became one of the defining dance records of the year, earning Clementine her second UK Top 10, BRIT Award nominations for Song of the Year and Dance Act, an ASCAP Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, and introducing her to her biggest global audience to date. Her growing live profile has seen her perform at Madison Square Garden with Dom Dolla, join Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics arena tour at The O2 and the Royal Albert Hall, and sell out her own UK headline shows, including London's Wilton's Music Hall and Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Douglas has previously lent her voice to dance music releases including Calvin Harris' UK Top 3 platinum single Blessings, and has written songs for artists such as Jessie Ware, Jorja Smith, Wizkid, Melanie C, Majid Jordan and Paloma Faith. She is a two-time BRIT-nominated singer, songwriter and producer who received recognition at the APRA Music Awards for Dance/Electronic Work of the Year.

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