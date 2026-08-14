SAUNA Gets New Remix From Jessie Ware and CamelPhat

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Jessie Ware and CamelPhat have released a remix of SAUNA, a single from Ware's fifth studio album SUPERBLOOM. The new version follows a previously released Horse Meat Disco rework of the same track, which was issued via EMI Records.

The original single is described as a sultry, slow-burning celebration of intimacy and desire, built around hypnotic grooves, lush production and Ware's vocal, capturing the sensual, euphoric energy of this era of her music.

Later this year, Ware will embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR, described as her biggest tour to date and first-ever UK arena run, including performances across North America with a stop at New York's Radio City Music Hall, before finishing with a hometown show at London's The O2 Arena.

Ware has previously delivered performances at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and the British Fashion Awards, and has built a global fanbase with songs including 'Free Yourself,' 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again.'

Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates

Mon 05/10/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Tue 06/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu 08/10/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 11/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu

Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

The remix arrives after Ware released the official SAUNA music video, directed by Jordan Rossi, featuring appearances from Munroe Bergdorf, Tsatsamis, Elouiza, Aimee Phillips, Bestley, Isabella Keell, Luke Day, Jonbers, DARKWAH and Amann Souza. SUPERBLOOM debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and includes the singles Automatic, Ride and I Could Get Used To This. Ware is set to embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR later this year, including stops at London's The O2 Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre.

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