SAUNA Gets New Remix From Jessie Ware and CamelPhat
The track follows a Horse Meat Disco rework and a music video directed by Jordan Rossi.
Jessie Ware and CamelPhat have released a remix of SAUNA, a single from Ware's fifth studio album SUPERBLOOM. The new version follows a previously released Horse Meat Disco rework of the same track, which was issued via EMI Records.
The original single is described as a sultry, slow-burning celebration of intimacy and desire, built around hypnotic grooves, lush production and Ware's vocal, capturing the sensual, euphoric energy of this era of her music.
Later this year, Ware will embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR, described as her biggest tour to date and first-ever UK arena run, including performances across North America with a stop at New York's Radio City Music Hall, before finishing with a hometown show at London's The O2 Arena.
Ware has previously delivered performances at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and the British Fashion Awards, and has built a global fanbase with songs including 'Free Yourself,' 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again.'
Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates
Mon 05/10/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Tue 06/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Thu 08/10/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Sun 11/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris
Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu
Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival
Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall
Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live
The remix arrives after Ware released the official SAUNA music video, directed by Jordan Rossi, featuring appearances from Munroe Bergdorf, Tsatsamis, Elouiza, Aimee Phillips, Bestley, Isabella Keell, Luke Day, Jonbers, DARKWAH and Amann Souza. SUPERBLOOM debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and includes the singles Automatic, Ride and I Could Get Used To This. Ware is set to embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR later this year, including stops at London's The O2 Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre.