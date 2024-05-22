Jesse Daniel Releases New Single 'That's My Kind Of Country' from Upcoming LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin-based singer/songwriter Jesse Daniel releases the swinging new single and video “That’s My Kind Of Country” from his upcoming LP Countin’ The Miles, due out June 7 via Lightning Rod Records. Born from his commitment to country music and a country way of living, the track was inspired by the battlecry he’s spent years hearing from fans — “Jesse Daniel plays my kind of country.” After a special date supporting Blackberry Smoke in Houston earlier this month, Daniel has embarked on a headline album release tour, and will support Charles Wesley Godwin on select dates this summer.

“For years, fans of my music have called it ‘My Kind Of Country,’ taking ownership of it and stating that it’s all the things about country music they love rolled into one,” shares Daniel. “That phrase has stuck with me over the years. In a sea of other artists, all vying for a moment of attention, anybody with a cowboy hat seems to have a shot at it these days – ‘country’ or not. I am here to firmly state what I love about the genre that has changed my life and to highlight the fact that country music and country living go hand in hand. This is country music as I know and love it.”

The song follows the incisive duet “Tomorrow’s Good Ol’ Days” featuring Ben Haggard, son of country legend Merle Haggard. Billboard praised the song saying, “Their weathered, craggy voices are a perfect foil for the storyline, in a throwback to other classic country compositions…”. Meanwhile, raucous yet reflective first single “Comin’ Apart At The Seams” earned acclaim from BrooklynVegan, Holler, No Depression, Whiskey Riff, Country Central and more.

Daniel’s fourth studio album features guest appearances from Haggard, Jon Randall, the legendary Gene Elders of George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band – who passed away shortly after recording – and Jodi Lyford, Daniel’s partner, bandmate and frequent co-writer. His first with the Nashville-based label, the LP bears all the hallmarks of Daniel’s brand of the Bakersfield sound – the twanging guitar tones, crying pedal-steel and hard hitting honky-tonk rhythms – while imbuing a gritty punk intensity and an indelible wisdom that only comes after breaking the cycle of addiction.

Since releasing his 2018 self-titled debut on his own Die True Records, he’s earned great esteem as a country music traditionalist and built a wildly devoted international following – thanks in no small part to his freewheeling live show and tendency to tour nearly 200 days a year, consistently selling out 500-capacity rooms. Now, he’s fresh off the heels of his biggest opportunity yet with “Workin’ Hard (Day and Night)”, the theme song to Workin’ Man, a Netflix special from comedian Dusty Slay who later talked up the track on a podcast hosted by arena-headlining comedy star Nate Bargatze.

Tour Dates:

May 22 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon #

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Carol's Pub #

May 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern #

May 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe #

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi #

May 29 - Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival #

May 30 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

May 31 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley #

June 1 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern #

June 7 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub %

June 14 - Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore’s Country Store =

June 21 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

June 22 - Beaumont, TX @ 7 Oaks Event Garden

June 29 - LaPorte, IN @ Red Wine and Brew

July 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

July 19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

July 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

July 24 - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ @ Jenkinson’s Pavilion Bar & Restaurant *

July 25 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle Cork *

July 27 - Lowell, MA @ Lowell Folk Festival

August 17 - Red River, NM @ Motherlode Saloon

August 20 - Waterloo, NE @ Buck’s Bar and Grill &

August 21 - Pierre, SD @ Grey Goose Store & Social Club &

August 23 - Gallatin Gateway, MT @ The Westerner &

August 24 - Butte, MT @ Covellite Theatre &

August 25 - Missoula, MT @ Monk’s Bar &

August 28 - Selah, WA @ The Outskirts Brewing Company &

August 29 - Portland, OR @ Topaz Farm &

August 30 - Walla Walla, WA @ T-Post Tavern &

September 1 - Colville, WA @ FarmJam 2024

September 11 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Beer Park $

September 13 - Bristol, VA/TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14 - Wilmington, NC @ The Eagle’s Dare $

September 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall $

September 18 - Richmond, VA - Ember Music Hall $

September 19 - Winchester, VA @ The Monument $

September 20 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360 $

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made $

# - with support from Alex Williams

% - with support from Pedal Steel Noah

= - supporting Mark Chesnutt

* - supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

& - with support from Tylor & the Train Robbers

$ - with support from Two Runner

Countin’ The Miles Tracklist

1. Comin’ Apart At The Seams

2. That’s My Kind Of Country

3. Countin’ The Miles

4. Ol’ Montana

5. Restless

6. When Your Tomorrow’s In The Past (feat. Jodi Lyford)

7. Lonesome Blues

8. Tomorrow’s Good Ol’ Days (feat. Ben Haggard)

9. Golden State Rambler

10. Steppin’ Out (feat. Jodi Lyford)

11. Cut Me Loose

Photo Credit: Lyza Renee

