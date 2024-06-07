Jesse Daniel Releases New LP 'Countin' The Miles'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin-based singer/songwriter Jesse Daniel releases his new LP Countin’ The Miles via Lightning Rod Records. The album has already garnered acclaim from Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Whiskey Riff, No Depression, Holler and more, in addition to debuting in the top 30 on the Americana Radio Chart with no signs of slowing. Daniel will play a special album release show tonight at Antone’s in Austin, Texas with Pedal Steel Noah and Two Runner. And later this summer, he will support Charles Wesley Godwin on select dates.

The album is Daniel’s first as sole producer, after previously co-producing with the legendary Tommy Detamore. About the album’s creation, Daniel shares: “I had such a clear vision for this record, so I knew I had to take ownership over every aspect of the instrumentation, arrangement and sound.”

Born from his commitment to country music and a country way of living, much of the album was inspired by the battlecry he’s spent years hearing from fans — “Jesse Daniel plays my kind of country.” No song showcases that better than most recent single “That’s My Kind Of Country” which followed the incisive duet “Tomorrow’s Good Ol’ Days” featuring Ben Haggard, son of country legend Merle Haggard, and raucous yet reflective first single “Comin’ Apart At The Seams.”

Daniel’s fourth studio album features guest appearances from Haggard, Jon Randall, the legendary Gene Elders of George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band – who passed away shortly after recording – and Jodi Lyford, Daniel’s partner, bandmate and frequent co-writer. His first with the Nashville-based label, the LP bears all the hallmarks of Daniel’s brand of the Bakersfield sound – the twanging guitar tones, crying pedal-steel and hard hitting honky-tonk rhythms – while imbuing a gritty punk intensity and an indelible wisdom that only comes after breaking the cycle of addiction.

Since releasing his 2018 self-titled debut on his own Die True Records, he’s earned great esteem as a country music traditionalist and built a wildly devoted international following – thanks in no small part to his freewheeling live show and tendency to tour nearly 200 days a year, consistently selling out 500-capacity rooms. Now, he’s fresh off the heels of his biggest opportunity yet with “Workin’ Hard (Day and Night)”, the theme song to Workin’ Man, a Netflix special from comedian Dusty Slay who later talked up the track on a podcast hosted by arena-headlining comedy star Nate Bargatze.

Tour Dates:

June 7 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub %

June 14 - Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore’s Country Store =

June 21 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

June 22 - Beaumont, TX @ 7 Oaks Event Garden

June 29 - LaPorte, IN @ Red Wine and Brew

July 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

July 19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

July 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

July 24 - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ @ Jenkinson’s Pavilion Bar & Restaurant *

July 25 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle Cork *

July 27 - Lowell, MA @ Lowell Folk Festival

August 17 - Red River, NM @ Motherlode Saloon

August 20 - Waterloo, NE @ Buck’s Bar and Grill &

August 21 - Pierre, SD @ Grey Goose Store & Social Club &

August 23 - Gallatin Gateway, MT @ The Westerner &

August 24 - Butte, MT @ Covellite Theatre &

August 25 - Missoula, MT @ Monk’s Bar &

August 28 - Selah, WA @ The Outskirts Brewing Company &

August 29 - Portland, OR @ Topaz Farm &

August 30 - Walla Walla, WA @ T-Post Tavern &

September 1 - Colville, WA @ FarmJam 2024

September 11 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Beer Park $

September 13 - Bristol, VA/TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14 - Wilmington, NC @ The Eagle’s Dare $

September 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall $

September 18 - Richmond, VA - Ember Music Hall $

September 19 - Winchester, VA @ The Monument $

September 20 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360 $

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made $

% - with support from Pedal Steel Noah

= - supporting Mark Chesnutt

* - supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

& - with support from Tylor & the Train Robbers

$ - with support from Two Runner

Countin’ The Miles Tracklist

1. Comin’ Apart At The Seams

2. That’s My Kind Of Country

3. Countin’ The Miles

4. Ol’ Montana

5. Restless

6. When Your Tomorrow’s In The Past (feat. Jodi Lyford)

7. Lonesome Blues

8. Tomorrow’s Good Ol’ Days (feat. Ben Haggard)

9. Golden State Rambler

10. Steppin’ Out (feat. Jodi Lyford)

11. Cut Me Loose

Photo Credit: Lyza Renee

Comments