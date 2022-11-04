Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Great Christmas'

Multiple award-winning recording artist, Jekalyn Carr, began singing and ministering professionally when she was only fifteen years-old. In less than a decade later, Carr has become one of the top-selling independent recording artists in Gospel music.

Jekayln Carr garnered six Stellar awards wins, four GMA Dove wins, five GRAMMY® Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations. Carr's accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles. In her career, Carr has had seven songs reach top ten.

In 2022, Carr was featured by Forbes magazine which highlighted her brand, from the music to a new beauty skin care line. She was named one of EBONY Magazine's coveted 'Power 100' that highlights the most Influential people in the world. Carr also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Carr was the first gospel artist to be inducted into the Women's Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to her illustrious singing career, Jekalyn Carr is a sought-after speaker, conference host, and radio personality.

On November 4, 2022, Carr will release the new holiday single, "Great Christmas," available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the new single here: