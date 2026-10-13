Jeff Mills to Perform METROPOLIS METROPOLIS Live at NikoGrooves Festival

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Jeff Mills will perform his 'Metropolis Metropolis' soundtrack live to Fritz Lang's classic film as part of the festival 'NikoGrooves Reloaded' on Sunday, Nov 8th at 6pm at Nikolaisaal Potsdam, Großer Saal, Wilhelm-Staab-Str. 10/11, 14467 Potsdam.

Jeff Mills has composed two electronic soundtracks for Fritz Lang's film classic Metropolis (1927): Metropolis (Tresor Records), released in 2000, and Metropolis Metropolis (Axis Records), released in 2023.

Jeff Mills's fascination with science fiction and the cinema of the silent film era led him to Fritz Lang's visionary masterpiece Metropolis in the late 1990s. His intensive engagement with the film resulted in his first electronic soundtrack, establishing an extraordinary relationship between cinema and electronic music that continues to this day.

In 2023, Jeff Mills returned to Fritz Lang's classic with 'Metropolis Metropolis.' In this newest composition, he deliberately explores different musical directions, offering a fresh perspective on this timeless film. Rather than simply reinterpreting the original soundtrack, Mills creates an independent musical approach that allows audiences to experience Metropolis anew from a contemporary perspective.

The album version released on CD and vinyl serves merely as the foundation for the Cinemix. It is only during the live performance that the music fully unfolds in its immediate interplay with the film's images and the specific venue.

The complete soundtrack experience, therefore, can only be experienced in this form in a live setting.

More Film Scores by Jeff Mills

The Cheat (1915) / Cecil B. DeMille

Oktober (1917) / Sergy Eisenstein

Fantastic Voyage (1965) / Robert Fleischer

Paris Qui Dort (1925) / Rene Clair

Frau Im Mond (1929) / Fritz Lang

Three Ages (1923) / Buster Keaton

Berlin – Symphony Of A Great City (1927) / Walther Ruttmann

A Trip To The Moon Director (1902) / George Méliès

Dr. Mabuse I – The Player (1922) / Fritz Lang

Tickets are available via the Nikolaisaal Potsdam ticket page. Special tickets for people under 30 are available for €10,00 here.

Photo Credit: Jacob Khrist



Photo Credit: Jacob Khrist

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