Tomorrow Comes The Harvest Releases Second Album THE FORBIDDEN PLANET

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Tomorrow Comes The Harvest has released its second album, THE FORBIDDEN PLANET, via Axis (AX127). The album is out November 20th, 2026, in double-vinyl, CD+DVD, and digital formats.

THE FORBIDDEN PLANET is the second album by Tomorrow Comes The Harvest — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, and Prabhu Edouard — featuring Rasheeda Ali. Across twelve tracks, the album explores a wide range of electronic and acoustic improvisational conversations, creating expansive and constantly evolving sound landscapes. The recording carries forward many of the qualities that have made Tomorrow Comes The Harvest so distinctive from its beginnings.

The project originated through the percussive dialogue between Jeff Mills and the late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen. When the two creative forces first came together several years ago, what emerged was more than a collaboration or musical conversation. They opened a pathway—a way of creating through instinct, exchange, rhythm and freedom. That pathway continues to lead toward new horizons, and THE FORBIDDEN PLANET is evidence of just how far it can travel.

The album is the result of an intricate creative process spanning nearly two years, connecting a series of recording sessions at notable studios including Criteria Studios in Miami, Soda Sound, and the legendary Studio Ferber in Paris.

THE FORBIDDEN PLANET explores the more cerebral dimensions of the band's vast musical language. An idea is introduced, and almost immediately it begins to transform. Themes are questioned, reshaped and redirected as the musicians respond instinctively to one another.

As Tomorrow Comes The Harvest is known for, the performances were recorded largely through improvisation, often capturing the energy and spontaneity of an almost one-take process. These recordings were later carefully refined and shaped into the compositional structures heard throughout the album.

The creative seeds have been planted in fertile ground, allowing ideas to grow naturally and without restriction. In rhythm and in spirit, each musician contributes an essential voice to the conversation. Within that collective precision lies something even more important: a shared love of musical freedom and the possibility of creating without boundaries.

A new horizon. A new conversation. A place where the known begins to disappear.

Prabhu Edouard — tabla and vocals

Jean-Phi Dary — keyboards

Jeff Mills — percussion and electronics

Featuring Rasheeda Ali on flute & a special guest appearance by Laurent Vernerey on electric bass.

DVD 'Live at The Jazz Café London'

The DVD features selected live footage from Tomorrow Comes The Harvest filmed & recorded live at The Jazz Café London on September 27th, 2025: highlights from the band's unique fusion of electronic music, jazz, percussion and improvisation featuring Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard and Rasheeda Ali.

Tracklist

1. Natural High (Radio Edit)

2. The Shadow Knows

3. Say No More

4. Five Shades Of Gray

5. Superstar

6. New Harmony

7. Stellar Landscape

8. The Key Of Life

9. The Happening

10. Natural High

11. Say No More (Instrumental Mix)

12. The Happening (Radio Edit)

DVD 'Live at The Jazz Café London': 1. Transcendence

DVD 'Live at The Jazz Café London': 2. Event Horizon

Performing Musicians on Album Tracks

A1. The Shadow Knows (4'27') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

A2. Superstar (6'24') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

B. The Key of Life (5'29') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Rasheeda Ali

C1. Say No More (4'55') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Laurent Vernerey

C2. Five Shades of Gray (6'48') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

D1. New Harmony (4'42') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Rasheeda Ali

D2. The Happening (Radio Edit) (3'14') — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard

Bonus track 1 (CD/digital): Natural High (Radio Edit) — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

Bonus track 2 (CD/digital): Stellar Landscape — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

Bonus track 3 (CD): The Happening — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard

Bonus track 4 (CD/digital): Natural High — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, Rasheeda Ali

Bonus track 5 (CD): The Happening (Radio Edit) — Jeff Mills, Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard

Credits

Produced by Jeff Mills

Recorded at Studio Ferber, Paris / Criteria Studios, Miami / SodaSound, Paris

Engineers: Guillaume Dujardin, Dave Poler, Nicolas Barreau

Edited by Guillaume Dujardin

Mastered by Benjamin Joubert (Biduloscope Mastering)

Artwork concept: Jeff Mills / Artwork: Yoko Uozumi

Photo Credit: Jacob Khrist



Photo Credit: Jacob Khrist

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