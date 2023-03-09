Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeff Lake Releases Debut Single 'Midnight Sun'

Lake combines elements of hard rock & country to form his own brand of Americana.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Jeff Lake Releases Debut Single 'Midnight Sun'

Singer/Songwriter Jeff Lake will present his debut single "MIDNIGHT SUN" - available now on Spotify and all the major music services. His debut release, "Better Times Will Come" garnered 120k views on YouTube.

Lake combines elements of hard rock & country to form his own brand of Americana. His rock-styled approach fuses electric guitars & drums with traditional bluegrass instruments while invoking iconic lyric phrases in the style of Jim Morrison or Robert Plant to convey conflicting messages of despair and hope.

"Hey, ho, gotta go to the Midnight Sun, where the hot springs blow."

"All the streets.. they are uneven

"All the faces looking strange

"All the women here are wicked...

"As I drift through outer-space."

ABOUT JEFF LAKE:

A multi-genre singer/songwriter, Jeff Lake has written music for Universal Greece recording artist, Michalis, & the theme song for CBS's Latin American Idol spinoff show, the "Nueva Estrella Awards". As lead singer for hard rock act Big Bang, Jeff has opened for Extreme, Winger, White Lion, Zebra & Paul Stanley of Kiss. He has performed beside members of TSO, Styx, as well as the Billy Joel Band.

"This song is special to me cuz it's about me... difficulties transitioning into the next phase of life, and feelings of displacement in my own hometown coupled with a longing for my ancestral homeland." - Jeff Lake

Follow Jeff Lake:

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram

JeffLakeMusic.com



Adam Mah Returns With New Single Video Subscription Photo
Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow Photo
The Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group Photo
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single Solarr Photo
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

More Hot Stories For You


Calliope Signs Exclusive Management Deal With Rick Eberle At Magnetic VineCalliope Signs Exclusive Management Deal With Rick Eberle At Magnetic Vine
March 8, 2023

Beautifully voiced rising star Calliope has signed an exclusive management deal with New York based Magnetic Vine.
Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”
March 7, 2023

Dutch musician, multi-instrumentalist and music therapist Harry Kappen is known for making bold political statements and raising awareness on global issues through his music.
HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023
March 7, 2023

Today, HARD Events has announced the highly-anticipated lineup for the return of HARD Summer Music Festival to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years.
Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9
March 7, 2023

Three Iconic Trailblazers join Robert Bannon on 'The Roundtable' Thursday March 9th, 2023 to discuss their single 'Fierce.' The single and music video's proceeds are benefiting The Fierce Project which benefits Glaad, Pop Culture Collab, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
March 6, 2023

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
share