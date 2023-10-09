Jazzy Announces Highly Anticipated Debut EP 'Constellations'; Shares Brand New Track 'NRG'

Her new EP is being released October 20th.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Continuing her ascent as one of dance music's most prominent new artists, Irish DJ and vocalist Jazzy has announced her debut EP, Constellations, which is being released October 20th via Astralwerks. Following the massive club hits “Giving Me” and “Feel It (Club Edit),” Jazzy gives listeners another taste of what to expect with the brand-new track “NRG.”

Constellations is a collection of six tracks, including those previously mentioned, with a feature from vocalist Charlotte Plank on “Empty Promises” and production from Belters Only, D.O.D, Hannah Laing, Jordan Riley, Jacob Manson and Karma Kid.

Jazzy has rapidly become the face of contemporary Irish Dance music. Her debut single “Giving Me” reached number one in Ireland She is the first Irish woman to do so in 14 years which established her as a global ambassador for her homegrown music scene. The track continued to rise, reaching number three on the UK Official Singles Chart and earning over 75 million streams worldwide.

With over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify - that there has been a huge appetite for a follow up record. “Feel It (Edit)” continued building continue to build Jazzy's reputation as one of dance music's freshest and most innovative voices, spending seven weeks in the UK official charts with over 10 million streams and counting.

The South-Dublin raised artist found her love of music at a young age while training as a classical violinist and simultaneously listening to house and hip-hop music. Jazzy is an incredibly skilled writer, who has built a community around her sound through her ‘GEWAH' DJ mixes on Soundcloud. She first reached the ears of music fans through her appearance on dance-duo Belters Only “Make Me Feel Good,” another Irish number one single which went top 5 in the UK. Following sets at Longitude and Ibiza Rocks, she is set to play to a sold-out Dublin's 

3Arena alongside Belters Only in October, before joining Pete Tong for Ibiza Classics in November and December.

Jazzy has already received early support from the likes of MTV Push, Capital FM, Soundcloud Ascending. Notion declared, “Jazzy is just getting started.”



