Jaylen Bradley Releases New Single 'Games'
Jaylen's first single “Last Summer” was released in August 2020.
The absolute worst in matters of the heart is when you tell someone about relationship pain you've experienced, and they end up doing the exact same thing to you. That's what Jaylen Bradley's new single "Games" - available now - is all about, and it's bound to resonate deeply with anyone who's been burned twice.
Bradley's gorgeous, crystalline soprano cascades through melancholy piano and mellow beats, as she takes us on a journey of a collapsing romance.
I'll tell you what I've been through, tell me what's your move
That point in time when it felt so right and
I was addicted to the old you, hate the guy that came through
Sometimes the hardest part in a situation like this is the cognitive dissonance - the hearts and mind's desire to not believe that this is actually happening ... again. The song is based on real situation in Bradley's life, which is why it rings so true.
"I wanted to capture the idea of missing the version of him that made me happy, and that's where the lyric 'Addicted to the old you, hate the guy that came through' comes from," Bradley said. "It became hard because of how badly I wanted to be with him, yet how incredibly sick I was of the games he was playing."
Overall, "Games" is a song about finding your inner compass and reconnecting with your self-respect, even when someone else is actively trying to tear it down. "The song should help people understand that what can happen between two people isn't always your fault," Bradley advises. "It's a song about self-worth, realizing that that person was never right for you. Realizing exactly what happened."
Jaylen Bradley is a 18-year-old pop sensation based out of Brantford, Canada. For the last six years, Jaylen has been singing and making music through several outlets, most notably K-Tel's Mini Pop Kids as a star soloist on the Mini Pop Kids 15 album. She was also a performer on their 2018 Make It Pop tour, consisting of 15 sold-out dates in concert theatres across Canada. Since branching out to start her solo career, Jaylen has played many shows such as the VCR Virtual Concert series in 2021 in addition to releasing original music.
Jaylen's influences range from ballad artists like Adele, James Arthur, and Lewis Capaldi, all while maintaining energetic pop production like Olivia Rodrigo and Loud Luxury. Jaylen's first single "Last Summer" was released in August 2020, and she has more singles to be looking out for leading up to the launch of her debut EP.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 12, 2022
Marcus Gad returns with the single 'Ready For Battle,' the title track from his upcoming album. Gad, the reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound, after his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Set Televised Performances This Week
December 12, 2022
World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins with his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia, to celebrate the release of their first-ever together, A Family Christmas, available Decca / Capitol Records. Check out upcoming tour dates and a Pentatonix collaboration now!
Masego Shares New Single 'You Never Visit Me'
December 12, 2022
The jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy recorded the track with GRAMMY®-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.
Maddie & Tae Extend 'All Song No Static' Tour With Spring 2023 Dates
December 12, 2022
Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with #1 hits (“Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl In A Country Song”), fan-favorite tracks, album cuts, and music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
December 12, 2022
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the new video trailer now!