Jay Allen to Release Highly Anticipated New Album 'Des Moines' This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising country artist Jay Allen is set to release his highly anticipated new album, Des Moines. The album will be available across all streaming platforms on June 28, 2024. Pre-save the upcoming album, Des Moines, here.

Jay Allen tips his hat to his home state and continues to honor his mother and the fight against Alzheimer’s with his debut record, Des Moines. Allen will release the 10-song album through ONErpm. Des Moines showcases Allen's signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and irresistible melodies. The album includes fan favorites such as “New Girl,” “Better Now,” “No Present Like The Time,” and more. Inspired by a moment that happened 11 years ago, Allen takes us through the experience of leaving Iowa to pursue his music career in his new home in Nashville, TN. Divorce, loss, new love, grief, healing, and growth are all storylines depicted in this well-thought-out project. The featured track “Whiskey In The World” reveals Allen’s vulnerable side and will undoubtedly connect with anyone who’s endured losing someone they love. Des Moines is a testament to his evolving artistry and promises to be a memorable addition to any music lover's playlist. In celebration of his new album, Des Moines, Allen will host an album release party on June 24 at Ole Red in Downtown Nashville. The event begins at 6:30 pm, and everyone is welcome to join the festivities.

Excited about the release, Jay Allen shares, "I'm incredibly excited to share 'Des Moines' with the world. This album is a reflection of my journey and evolution as an artist. Des Moines, Iowa, is where I received the life-changing call that inspired me to move to Nashville and fully commit to my music career. The city holds a special place in my heart, and I wanted to honor that pivotal moment with this album. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and experience it for themselves.”

Allen’s new album comes on the heels of his recent releases, including “No Present Like The Time,” which is out on country radio and serves as a beacon of hope for those facing their own struggles. The track narrates his journey, encouraging others to embrace every moment and find healing, even when the path seems arduous. Allen has also recently released singles, including “Better Now” and “New Girl,” and kicked off 2024 with a country rock-style cover of Noah Kahan’s beloved single, “Stick Season.”

Raised near Cedar Falls, Iowa, Allen's musical journey was shaped by diverse influences, including his father's rock performances and the country music his mother played during long drives. His move to Nashville in 2013 marked a significant step in his career. By 2014, he had secured a publishing deal, and in 2016, he signed with SONY/ATV as an artist.

Allen's career trajectory took a sharp upward turn with his 2018 hit, “Blank Stares.” This poignant tribute to his mother, who suffered from early-onset Alzheimer's disease, touched hearts globally, amassing over 500 million views on Facebook. Allen’s commitment to raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association has been unwavering, and he actively participates in various international events, including the esteemed Rita Hayworth Gala. In recognition of his advocacy work, Jay Allen has received numerous accolades, including The Caregiver Award from the National Alzheimer’s Association.

Additionally, Allen was honored with the Favorite Competition Contestant award at the 2022 Country Now Awards and was featured as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s “2023 Artists to Watch.” His appearance on Season 22 of The Voice showcased his exceptional talent, as he mesmerized the audience with his rendition of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” earning chair turns from both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This pivotal moment further propelled his career and solidified his position as a rising star in the industry.

Adding to his achievements, Jay Allen was recently invited to the White House for a private documentary screening featuring a theme song he wrote for the film. In addition to participating in and supporting the First Lady’s Joining Forces initiative, he also performed for members of Congress at the US Capitol in July. Allen also participated in the prestigious Power of Love® gala this year in Las Vegas. These special invitations highlight the impact and reach of Allen’s music, as well as his commitment to meaningful causes.

Allen recently wrapped his tour, the Night of Hope Tour, where he performed across the country, continuing to share the story of losing his mother to early-onset Alzheimer’s while raising awareness about the disease.

As Allen prepares for the release of his forthcoming album, Des Moines, fans can stay updated on his journey by visiting his website and following him on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Des Moines Track List:

1. “Girl and A Drink”

2. “Already Wreckin’ Me”

3. “Halfway House”

4. “New Girl”

5. “Whiskey In The World”

6. “Better Now”

7. “Heart Ain’t Gonna Break Itself”

8. “We’ll Come Back Around”

9. “Woman Made”

10. “No Present Like The Time”

Comments