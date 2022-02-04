Jax Jones Releases New Single 'Where Did You Go?'

GRAMMY® and BRIT-nominated producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones reunites with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter MNEK on the euphoric banger "Where Did You Go?" Paying tribute to the iconic genre Eurodance - which originated in the late 1980s and reflected a collective desire to have fun, party and be happy after a period of strife in Europe - "Where Did You Go?" reflects a similar mood for the world in 2022, with people desperate to feel joyous again and be able to celebrate with unity + togetherness.

MNEK's emotional vocals tell a poignant tale of a search for the partner that inexplicably left him alone on the dancefloor as Jax conjures up an indelible hook that's every bit as mesmerizing as the one that got away. MNEK featured alongside Mike Dunn on one of Jax's earliest hits, 2016's "House Work," and they've since written numerous songs together.

Jax Jones says, "This song is something a little different from me. I love experimenting with my sound. Hope you like it!"

"Where Did You Go?" follows Jax's collaboration with Stefflon Don and System.inc, "The Don," which was released in December by Jax's newly-founded record label, WUGD, in partnership with Astralwerks. DJ Life Mag said, "'The Don' is a fiery house hit with Steff's inimitable flow giving this booming club-ready tune an undeniable ferocity with a soulful touch...a must-add to any party playlist." UDiscover Music hailed it as "a track just begging to be played on the dance floor."

In addition to founding WUGD in 2021, Jax released the EP Deep Joy, which included the hits "Feels" and "Crystalise" featuring Jem Cooke. He also released the single "Out" with Joel Corry featuring Charli XCX and Saweetie, which spent 11 weeks in the UK Top 10 and has racked up over 250 million streams to date.

Jax joined in the celebration of Pokémon's 25th anniversary by contributing "Phases" (with Sinead Harnett) to Pokémon 25: The Album and remixed Diana Ross' "Thank You" and Miley Cyrus' "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa. In a recent feature, Wonderland marveled, "Jax Jones is known for many things. From crafting emotive lyrics to producing dance-worthy tracks, he has proved himself to be a star worthy of the name."

Listen to the new single here: