Jarrod Dickenson Announces 'Under A Texas Sky'

The album is out September 25.

Storytelling is something of a Texas tradition. Tall hats and even taller tales are woven into the fabric of The Lone Star State, and Waco native, now Nashville-based songwriter Jarrod Dickenson, can spin a yarn with the best of them. Known for his ability to blend a variety of instruments and influences into one signature sound, Dickenson is excited to announce Under A Texas Sky, set for release on September 25 via Continental Records. The EP features Dickenson's soulful renditions of five Texas legends, including Roy Orbison, Esther Phillips, Willie Nelson, Doug Sahm, and Guy Clark.

Growing up in Central Texas, Dickenson describes himself as a "mostly self-taught" guitarist, first picking up the instrument at 18. By 20, he left Waco and moved south to Austin to finish college at the University of Texas. It was there that he began to cut his teeth as a budding musician and songwriter in the Austin music scene. "I used to go to Antone's several times a week and was fortunate to get to watch guys like Hubert Sumlin and Pinetop Perkins and Jimmie Vaughan play on a regular basis. From there I got into Tom Waits, and his totally unique way of writing and telling stories, which is very much rooted in blues and jazz structures, but is also constantly pushing the envelope on what those genres can sound like. Around that time I also discovered Texas writers like Guy Clark, which was another game-changer for me as a songwriter," Dickenson recalls.

While living in Austin, he took every opportunity to play coffee stops, clubs, and bars-and in 2008, he recorded his debut album, Ashes On The Ground. Shortly after the release, he decided to give up his apartment in Austin, as well as the financial security of his day job, and hit the road; a decision that would prove to be life-changing. Since, Dickenson has toured relentlessly and performed at a myriad of international venues and notable festivals, as well as with legends like Bonnie Raitt, Don McLean, and The Waterboys.

On Under A Texas Sky, Dickenson revisits his Texan roots and pays tribute to a handful of the state's greatest musicians. "Under A Texas Sky is a collection of songs by classic, Texas-born artists that have inspired me and my own musical journey," Dickenson explains, "As a native Texan, I've always been aware of the rich musical heritage of my home state, but as one often does with the place they're from, I took it for granted. It wasn't really until I moved away from Texas that the music that grew out of that same soil from which I came truly started to grab a hold of me. For quite a while now I've wanted to pay tribute to the many great artists from The Lone Star State, and thus Under A Texas Sky was born."

The five-song EP features Dickenson's takes of Roy Orbison's 1959 hit "Uptown," Esther Phillips' powerful rendition of "Try Me," Willie Nelson and Ray Charles' iconic duet "Seven Spanish Angels," San Antonio prodigy Doug Sahm's "I'm Glad For Your Sake (But I'm Sorry For Mine)," and Guy Clark's timeless ballad "Dublin Blues."

Recorded live in his current home of Nashville, TN, Dickenson's backing band consisted of good friends JP Ruggieri (guitars and pedal steel), Stephanie Jean (Wurlitzer and backing vocals), Chris Turpin (resonator guitar), Ted Pecchio (bass), Josh Hunt (drums), Michael Bellar (Hammond organ) and his wife/musical partner Claire Dickenson (vocals).

"Choosing just five artists from the state of Texas was a feat in itself, and one can't even begin to scratch the surface of the incredible music that has come out of Texas in just five songs. That said, I wanted to show the diversity of the music that has come from my home state, and I wanted to choose artists and songs that maybe weren't immediately obvious to the listener," Dickenson says, "I tried to inject myself and put my own spin on these classic songs that have meant so much to me over the years. I hope you enjoy listening to these songs as much as I enjoyed recording them."

Under A Texas Sky Track Listing:

1. Uptown

2. Try Me

3. Seven Spanish Angels

4. I'm Glad For Your Sake (But I'm Sorry For Mine)

5. Dublin Blues

