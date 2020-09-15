Jared Ashley Releases New Single 'Stained'

Listen below!

Singer/Songwriter Jared Ashley is set to captivate listeners with the release of his latest single "Stained". The beauty of songwriting is manifested when an artist is able to capture common feelings in colorful and exciting ways. Ashley expertly relays the idea of wanting to love a woman for who she is, while suggesting that pain and faults are part of God's perfectly blended masterpiece. Love is not a race around a standard track, but a slow and steady drive with unexpected twists and turns that all must learn to maneuver. This single provides fans who crave it's optimistic message with a most powerful and uplifting listening experience. Written by Ashley and Nick Sturms, "Stained" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!



"Songs like Stained I feel are a gift; they almost write themselves," explains Ashley, "As an artist, I feel very lucky this song came to be because I think, or at least my hope is that it will make an impact on someone out there somewhere because it's a message which needs to be heard by all. Love yourself no matter who you are!"



It was after moving to Nashville and building rapport as a live performer at venues like Tootsie's Orchid Lounge that Ashley discovered what it truly meant to be an artist.



"I'm a songwriter first, and I became an artist because I wanted people to hear my songs," Ashley says.



Jesse Iwuji, a personal friend of Ashley's, is an American professional NASCAR driver, who competes part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado for Reaume Brothers Racing and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 13 Toyota Supra for MBM Motorsports. Ashley and Iwuji met while doing events for the United States Navy Exchange and Navy Entertainment supporting American troops and their families serving abroad.



"I'm so happy for Jared and what he's done in his music career," Iwuji said. "I met him in 2019 during a tour of appearances we did at multiple US Navy bases and learned how both of our lives both had similar type journeys - chasing our dreams in worlds most would say we could never make it in. He became a country singer and I became a NASCAR driver, all after serving our country in the Navy. His new single will be at the top of my playlist I listen to before my next NASCAR race!"



The single title will be featured on the side of Iwuji's car on September 25th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. Fans around the world will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind release!



Born in Hobbs, NM, near the oil fields on the Texas-New Mexico border, Ashley relocated to Newnan, GA with his dad as a small child. Inspired by the revitalization of country music in the early '90s by artists like Travis Tritt and fellow Newnan native Alan Jackson, Jared came to claim country music as his own. After high school, Jared joined the Navy, serving four years aboard the USS Independence and USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carriers. He spent much of that time stationed in Yokosuka, Japan while also serving two tours of duty in the Persian Gulf. Jared moved to Nashville the following year, assembling a band nearly as soon as he arrived. His talents quickly landed him the coveted weekend gig at the world-famous Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on lower Broadway. The gigs at Tootsie proved to be a tremendous break for Jared, giving him the opportunity to meet and impress numerous Music Row executives at his shows and make his first foray into the recording studio. It was there that Jared also met the booking agent who began to mold Jared into the road warrior he has become.



After placing fifth on Season Four of "Nashville Star" in 2006, Jared used the exposure to further his ability to tour and build a fanbase as a live artist, even without the benefit of a record deal. More confident with his abilities to write songs as well as spot the special ones from other writers in the Nashville community, Ashley headed into the studio in 2010 with co-producer Bobby Terry to create an album for his fans. The music also brought Jared to the attention of Blaster Entertainment, a multi-faceted Ohio-based entertainment company. Jared was soon signed for management representation, and it was an easy decision for both parties to sign him to a record deal when the company's Blaster Records division launched a full Nashville operation in 2012 behind the release of albums by Hank Williams, Jr. and Aaron Lewis.



Ashley will continue to tour and release new music. Visit www.jaredashley.com and follow on social media for the latest information.

Listen to "Stained" here:

