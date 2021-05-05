James Release New Track 'Recover'

Today, UK alternative band James announce the release of a brand-new track, taken from their forthcoming album All The Colours Of You. "Recover" is available now across all DSPs, with the album following on June 4, 2021.

The third track to be released from the new record is the most personal and reflective. "Recover" tells of the death of Tim Booth's father-in-law to Covid during the first wave in Spring last year, the lyrics reflecting the universal pain for those dealing with grief from a distance. Yet ultimately, "Recover" remains a hopeful track, celebrating a loved one's life, spirit and legacy rather than loss and sadness.

Tim Booth says: "This song is made and dedicated to all those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic or otherwise. It speaks to the waiting, the pain of not being able to be there when they pass and the gift of the love of their life."

The band have recorded a special one-off performance of Recover, filmed in isolation, it features a deeply personal opening message from Tim. Watch below.

James' sixteenth studio album, All The Colours Of You was recorded in part before the Covid pandemic struck and is produced by the Grammy award-winning Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Snow Patrol, The Killers). Matching the energy of the lyrics, Lee brought a fresh approach to James' sound, working remotely from his studio with Booth (Lee's Topanga Canyon neighbor) and liaising in a daisy chain with fellow band member Jim Glennie, reimagining their demos, and capturing the band in all their virtual glory.

The result is a record with the most fresh and festival ready tracks of their 39-year career, the sound of one of Britain's best bands, deconstructed and reassembled by one of the world's most renowned producers.

Since their breakthrough single in 1991, "Sit Down", James have released fifteen studio albums, selling over 25 million copies in the process, and performed countless headline shows and festivals across the world. Many in the US will know James from their 1993 hit "Laid" which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, was featured as the theme song to the American Pie movies and has appeared numerous times in film and tv over the years. They continue to be a huge live draw, having sold 60,000 tickets for a UK arena tour scheduled for this November and December; a tour which has sold faster than any previous James tour. Their last US tour dates were a 2019 sold out, national run of shows with the Psychedelic Furs.

