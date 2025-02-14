Jake Wesley Rogers Returns with Soul-Stirring Song 'God Bless'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Visionary pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers makes a grand return with the soaring, celebratory, and subversive “God Bless.” The gospel-infused pop ballad hails from his just-announced debut full-length album, In the Key Of Love, arriving May 9. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

“This is the third time in my life I have written a song called ‘God Bless’, the first back when I was only 14,” Jake shares. “I guess I’ve always been really interested in how religion intersects in my own life, as a queer person growing up in the Bible Belt. This song is about the contradictions and real life experiences I was going through after moving to LA, in a world that was and only seems to be getting more insane.”

The new song and album announcement follow Jake’s sparkling glam-rock single “Loser” — an anthem for underdogs everywhere that got its own stirring “Lodge” video — which is also set to appear on In the Key Of Love.

Discovered by songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Rogers began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music’s Zane Lowe premiered “Middle of Love” and called him “wildly talented.” That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of 2021’s Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as “Lavender Forever,” “Hindsight,” and “Dark Bird.” In 2023, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, releasing the healing anthem “Window” around that time. Now, with “God Bless,” “Loser,” and an entire album’s worth of new music on the horizon, Rogers returns to his mission of sharing a message of love, defiance, and — most importantly — hope.

Photo Credit: Michael Bailey-Gates

Comments