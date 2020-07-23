Today, Norwegian jazz group Jaga Jazzist releases song and music video for "Tomita", the latest single off the band's upcoming LP Pyramid out August 9, 2020 on Brainfeeder Records.

A nod to the famous Japanese synth savant, Isao Tomita, "Tomita" features all the Jaga essentials: a chill guitar intro, driving jazz percussion, and sprawling melodies fit for an action movie soundtrack. The accompanying music video is just as captivating, animated and directed by Jengo (@ojeng). Set in an empty desert, a shadowy character runs to reach their final destination: a pyramid. Things get trippy once they finally reach their journey's end. As they reach the structure, the beat bottoms out and the synths soar skyward, matching the pyramid as it dissolves and floats into outer space.

Pyramid is Jaga Jazzist's first self-produced album (most of their records are produced by close collaborator, Jørgen Træen) and it meant a change in operations. On THE ONE hand, there were lots of different voices jostling to be heard. On the other, they didn't have an independent figure to make a call on whether something was a good idea. "It was hard but felt natural to do ourselves, as five of us are producers and make records for a living," Martin says. The result is an album that feels more collaborative than ever.

Whilst they wouldn't describe Pyramid as a concept album, the band see the track titles as a conceptual starting point from which THE LISTENER can construct whatever story flows out of the songs. The album title refers to the building blocks which make up a pyramid, and how each of the four tracks - and their constituent parts - fit together. Similar to "Tomita"'s nod to the famed producer, "The Shrine" alludes to Fela Kuti's legendary Lagos venue. Lars says, "I felt that this album is a small symphony, each part containing its own rooms to explore."

Photo Credit: Anthony P. Huus

