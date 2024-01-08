Jada Kingdom Releases Mesmerizing New Song 'Those Days'

The track is produced by Grammy-winning producer Di Genius. 

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Jada Kingdom releases her first song of the year, "Those Days," produced by Grammy-winning producer Di Genius. 

"Those Days," which samples renowned Jamaican reggae musician Sizzla's 1997 record, 'Just One of Those Days,' exemplifies Jada's powerhouse artistry from microphone to pen as a songwriter. Jada enriches the classic sample with a bold, breathtaking twist packed with mesmerizing storytelling and buttery vocals within a fashion that effortlessly blends traditional sounds of Reggae with an R&B and Hip Hop flavor. 

With new music and more surprises set to be unveiled later this year, Jada Kingdom enters a new era poised to certify her as an undebatable artist to watch—worldwide. 

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM:

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings.

The family used showers outside and cooked outdoors as well. Despite “growing up in a really rough and dark place,” Jada wrote poems at only eight-years-old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. At the age of fourteen, she left school, waitressed, promoted events, and modeled. She even launched her own swimwear line and organically built an Instagram following of millions. In 2017, she dropped her debut single “Love Situations.” 

By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with “Banana” and the “Banana REMIX Challenge,” amassing 4.4 million Spotify streams and 3.5 million YouTube views. The FADER hailed her as “Jamaica's alternative voice of pain.” During 2020, she served up the mixtape, E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize, in between collaborating with everyone from YFN Lucci, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna.



