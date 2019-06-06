Jacob Miller Releases Debut Album 'Take Me Home'

Jacob Miller whose full-length debut, This New Home is out today. The young versatile experience, inimitable crooning talent, and skillful blend of minimal folk with blissful pop all gleam brightly across ten infectious tracks. Miller will celebrate album release with a hometown show tomorrow, June 7, at Mississippi Studios with Nick Delffs and Erisy Watt. He'll then embark on a full West Coast run. The full list is below.

Jacob Miller attributes his enamoring sound to two brilliantly contradicting influences - formal performance and nomadic adventure. Miller is an accomplished player, having spent seven years leading a sextet, touring throughout North America and internationally to play for crowds of thousands. During that time, his relationship to music surpassed eccentric to border on fanaticism. He dedicated the entirety of his being to investigating, studying and dissecting American music, and his hard-earned understanding of sound is evident in the thoughtful arrangements and subtle production touches that make up his upcoming release. However, Miller considers his professional stints and intense self-education no more important to the whole than time spent working as a farm hand in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina - which shaped his devotion to the finger-picking style of the region - or countless hours given to vintage recordings alongside aging locals in Appalachia - which culminated his profound appreciation for phonics timeless. Whether it's resonating across Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall or quietly stirring a Midwestern living room, Jacob crafts music with care, sincerity and audible joy.

Jacob Miller recorded This New Home at a house in Southeast Portland. The album was co-produced and engineered by Ryan Oxford (Y La Bamba) at Color Therapy? Studios, mixed by Zachary Dyke (COIN, Liza Anne, Molly Parden) and mastered by Timothy Stollenwerk (Haley Heynderickx, Damien Jurado, CAKE, La Luz). Players on the record include Phillip Rogers (Haley Heynderickx), Leon Cotter (California Honeydrops),and Mel Guerison (MERO, Moorea Masa) among others.

JACOB MILLER LIVE

5/25 - ASTORIA, OR - Lupin Fest

6/7 - PORTLAND, OR - Mississippi Studios

(RELEASE SHOW - (w/ Nick Delffs and Erisy Watts)

6/8 - SEATTLE, WA - C. C. Filson

6/9 - BELLINGHAM, WA - Firefly Lounge

6/13 - EUREKA, CA - Phatsy Kline's

6/15 - KNIGHT'S FERRY - Knights Ferry Saloon

6/17 - OJAI, CA - Greater Goods

6/18 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Love Song Bar

6/19 - JOSHUA TREE, CA - Furstworld

6/21 - SISTERS, OR - Suttle Lodge

6/22 - YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Folk Festival

6/23 - YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Folk Festival

6/30 - PORTLAND, OR - Strum Guitar

Photo Credit: David Neff





