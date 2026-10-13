JYT to Launch Debut EP JUST YOUR TYPE; iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour December 1

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Rising boy band JYT announced their debut EP, Just Your Type, out October 23 via Wexler Records/Republic Records. The announcement follows the release of their latest single, 'I Wanted You,' and comes amid a breakout year that has seen the five-member group build a fast-growing fanbase through their musicianship, intricate choreography, and high-energy live performances. Alongside the announcement, JYT released a live performance of 'I Wanted You,' showcasing the group's chemistry and vocals.

https://jyt.lnk.to/iwantedyouinstudio

Fans can pre-save the EP here.

Tracklist

U Got It

Don't Stop

Which One

No Pressure

I Wanted You

First Time

Together

JYT's momentum now extends beyond music. The group recently entered a partnership with Gap Inc., becoming the first act to activate the brand's new Fashiontainment platform. Spanning an original docuseries, live in-store activations, a national mall tour, and a Gap x JYT capsule collection co-designed by all five members, the collaboration brings together music, fashion, and fan culture in a way that puts JYT's growing community at its center.

That community has been building all summer. JYT connected with more than 15,000 young fans across a 24-stop summer camp tour before stepping onto two major stages in August. The group joined Charlie Puth, YEONJUN, and Bella Kay at iHeartRadio's Z100 Summer Bash in New York, performing for the event's largest audience to date, before headlining Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the US Open. The iconic event has previously featured artists including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, and the Jonas Brothers.

With their national mall tour and Kylie Cantrall tour already underway, JYT will keep the momentum going this winter, joining the full iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup. As they approach the release of Just Your Type, the group is bringing a new generation into the boy-band phenomenon, pairing the scale and energy of classic pop fandom with a distinctly contemporary, dance-forward approach. Full tour dates can be found here.

JYT 2026 Tour Dates

Kylie Cantrall dates:

Tuesday, October 13 — Moody Theater — Austin, TX

Wednesday, October 14 — White Oak Music Hall — Houston, TX

Mall tour dates:

Friday, October 16 — The Galleria — Houston, TX

Saturday, October 17 — Barton Creek Square — Austin, TX

Sunday, October 18 — Aventura Mall — Miami, FL

Saturday, October 24 — Roosevelt Field — Garden City, NY

Sunday, October 25 — King of Prussia — King of Prussia, PA

Sunday, November 8 — NorthPark Center — Dallas, TX

Sunday, November 15 — The Grove (Gap In-Store Activation) — Los Angeles, CA

Friday, November 20 — American Dream — East Rutherford, NJ

Saturday, November 21 — Garden State Plaza — Paramus, NJ

Sunday, December 6 — Woodfield Mall — Schaumburg, IL

Saturday, December 19 — Mall of America — Bloomington, MN

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates:

Tuesday, December 1 — Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, TX

Monday, December 7 — Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL

Tuesday, December 8 — Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI

Sunday, December 13 — TD Garden — Boston, MA

Monday, December 14 — Capital One Arena — Washington, DC

Tuesday, December 15 — Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, December 17 — Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN

About JYT

Just Your Type (JYT) is a five-member American boy band bringing together performers Recker Eans, Toby Green, Caden Adamonis, Bryan Chan and Tyler George from across the U.S. and U.K. Developed by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and signed to Wexler Records/Republic Records, JYT has emerged as one of pop's fastest-rising new acts, generating more than 450 million views over the past 90 days alone and building an audience of more than 2 million followers. The group includes a Grammy- and Emmy-nominated drummer whose acting credits include Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place; a producer and former Young Simba on Broadway; a classically trained pianist; and two of the country's top young dancers.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn



Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

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