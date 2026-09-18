Paige Fish Releases 'Secondhand Smoke,' Announces Fall Tour

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Rising country pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist Paige Fish has released her newest single 'Secondhand Smoke' from her upcoming debut album Midnight Crisis coming October 2nd via Atlantic Outpost.

Building on momentum from recent tracks 'Why It's Me,' 'How Little I Need,' and 'Quarter Back,' 'Secondhand Smoke' offers a preview into her 12-track debut collection, showcasing Paige's signature country storytelling and empowering pop hooks. Paige co-wrote the album in collaboration with an incredible lineup of writers and producers, including JKash, Jake Torrey, Shane McAnally, Joe Becker, Victoria Zaro, Gian Stone, Fede Vindver, Joe Reeves, Elof Loelv, Cleo Tighe, Grace Enger, Naliya, AMMO, and Jamie McLaughlin.

''Secondhand Smoke' is about someone from my past who smoked cigarettes and was always in a bad mood.' Paige shares. 'His bad mood affected me like breathing in his secondhand smoke.'

To celebrate Midnight Crisis, Paige will hit the road this fall for an extensive headline tour across major cities, including New York, Chicago, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Select dates have limited tickets remaining.

Paige Fish Tour Dates

OCTOBER

8 – B Side @ HOB Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

10 – Brick & Mortar Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

12 – Holocene – Portland, OR

13 – Baba Yaga (Downstairs) – Seattle, WA

15 – Knitting Factory (Parallel) – Boise, ID (LOW TICKETS)

16 – Redwest Country Festival – Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

21 – Encore at Uptown – Kansas City, MO

23 – HI-FI Indy – Indianapolis, IN

24 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

26 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

29 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY (LOW TICKETS)

30 – Red Room at Cafe 939 – Boston, MA (LOW TICKETS)

NOVEMBER

2 – The Lounge at World Stage – Philadelphia, PA

4 – Pearl Street Warehouse – Washington, DC

5 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC

7 – The Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA (LOW TICKETS)

8 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

10 – White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs – Houston, TX

11 – AM/FM – Dallas, TX

13 – 29th Street Ballroom – Austin, TX

14 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

18 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA (LOW TICKETS)

20 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

21 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

About Paige Fish

Utah native Paige Fish's music naturally parallels the topography of her home state. Mountainous pop hooks tower from high altitudes, while cinematic country storytelling channels the vastness of lush vistas and desert plains. At the same time, the 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitar player evokes a myriad of emotions, leaning on lyrics often-lifted directly from her trusty handwritten diary. Proudly hailing from Springville, UT, she has resided in the same house since birth, living with her parents, twin sister, and younger sister. Even in this tiny town, music was never far out of reach. Mom served as the church choir director, and dad kept guitars around the house. They constantly played live videos of Fleetwood Mac and Chris Stapleton. Paige went from singing the 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at college and minor league sporting events to participating in local theater productions and penning tunes of her own. By the age of thirteen, she had cut her first recording with the help of a professional producer neighbor. At 16 years old, she delivered her breakthrough '26 and 24' (with Landon Boyce). Its viral success on TikTok carried over to DSPs, generating 12 million Spotify streams and paving the way for her In Another Lifetime EP (2024). She maintained this momentum and dropped the Wishful Thinking EP during 2025. The latter's 'Baby Blondie' caught the ear of mega-producer JKash (Stella Lefty, Charlie Puth, Lady Gaga) who messaged Paige to collaborate. Now, amassing tens of millions of streams and resonating in the hearts of a growing audience, she tells timeless stories with personal flair on her debut album.

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