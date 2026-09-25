JYT Releases "I Wanted You" Ahead of Jingle Ball Tour

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Fast-rising boy band JYT (Just Your Type) released 'I Wanted You' via Wexler Records/Republic Records. The song is an irresistible mid-tempo ballad about falling for someone who wanted you first, until the second you're all in. Jealousy, flirtation and a healthy dose of 'wait, weren't YOU into ME first?!'

Listen to 'I Wanted You' here.

On the track, the band shares: ''I Wanted You' is about someone making you feel like you're everything they want… until you finally tell them you feel the same. Then you're left wondering what changed, because all you did was believe them. We're so grateful for how much love our fans have shown this song, and we're really excited that it's finally out in the world.'

The release comes as Gap Inc. announces a partnership with JYT, marking the first activation of its new Fashiontainment platform through a docuseries, national mall tour, live in-store activations, and a Gap x JYT capsule collection co-designed by all five members.

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for JYT, who is coming off a summer of major live performances including a 24-camp tour that introduced the band to audiences across the country. In August, JYT joined Charlie Puth, YEONJUN and Bella Kay for iHeartRadio's Z100 Summer Bash at Hudson Yards in New York, performing for the largest crowd in the event's history. Just weeks later, the group headlined Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the US Open, an iconic event whose previous headliners have included Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and the Jonas Brothers.

Now, JYT will continue that momentum on the road with Kylie Cantrall before performing across the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, bringing their choreography-driven live show to audiences around the country.

Kylie Cantrall dates:

Wednesday, October 7 — The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD

Friday, October 9 — The Pinnacle — Nashville, TN

Saturday, October 10 — The Eastern — Atlanta, GA

Monday, October 12 — The Bomb Factory — Dallas, TX

Tuesday, October 13 — Moody Theater — Austin, TX

Wednesday, October 14 — White Oak Music Hall — Houston, TX

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates:

Tuesday, December 1 — Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, TX

Monday, December 7 — Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL

Tuesday, December 8 — Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI

Sunday, December 13 — TD Garden — Boston, MA

Monday, December 14 — Capital One Arena — Washington, DC

Tuesday, December 15 — Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, December 17 — Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN

About JYT

Just Your Type (JYT) is a five-member American boy band bringing together performers Recker Eans, Toby Green, Caden Adamonis, Bryan Chan and Tyler George from across the U.S. and U.K. Developed by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and signed to Wexler Records/Republic Records, JYT has emerged as one of pop's fastest-rising new acts, generating more than 450 million views over the past 90 days alone and building an audience of more than 2 million followers. The group includes a Grammy- and Emmy-nominated drummer whose acting credits include Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place; a producer and former Young Simba on Broadway; a classically trained pianist; and two of the country's top young dancers. With elite choreography at the center of its identity, JYT is poised to become the first truly dance-forward American boy band to break through in decades.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn



Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

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