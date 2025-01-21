JPEGMAFIA Drops New Track 'PROTECT THE CROSS'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prolific rapper, producer, and cultural disruptor JPEGMAFIA shares a new single, “PROTECT THE CROSS,” the first from a forthcoming DIRECTOR’S CUT of his critically acclaimed 2024 album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.

I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU received widespread critical acclaim from Pitchfork who says, “his general state of defiance…informs the best aspects of his artistry,” The Needle Drop who calls the album “Peggy’s most instrumentally lush and emotionally dynamic album to date,” as well as from NPR Music and TIME who named it one of their “Best Albums of 2024.” Executive produced, composed, arranged, written and mixed by Peggy, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU is rich with layers of narrative, samples and features from Denzel Curry, Vince Staples and Buzzy Lee.

The album’s new DIRECTOR’S CUT iteration takes the original and elevates it even further, with a total of 12 completely new tracks being integrated into the project, recalibrating the album’s tracklist and placing the project in a new context. Built into a two-disc set up, the first part of the project sees the inclusion of songs from the album’s original sessions, adding deeper layers to JPEGMAFIA’s artistic perspective within this period, with the second disc being comprised of bonus tracks that fit within the project’s sonic universe, making way for a complete re-imagination from Peggy.

After an explosive North American run, JPEGMAFIA is currently out on the EU/UK leg of his LAY DOWN MY LIFE Tour, and has confirmed opening for Linkin Park on select dates later this summer and early fall. Tickets are now on sale here. Full routing below

JPEGMAFIA (Barrington Hendricks, “Peggy”) is a multi-talented experimental rapper, producer, performer and leader in the experimental rap scene. He has released several critically acclaimed and prolific projects including Veteran (2018), All My Heroes Are Cornballs (2019), and (OFFLINE! 2021). He has sold-out headline tours globally and worked as a support to artists such as Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, Chanel Tres, The Gorillaz, Omar Apollo, Raveena Aurora, Turnstile, Vince Staples, Flume, Denzel Curry, Tinashe, Linkin Park etc., as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Lollapalooza, GOVERNORS BALL, Coachella, Listen Out, Listen In, and more.

In 2023, he went independent and released SCARING THE HOES, a collaborative album alongside one of his closest contemporaries Danny Brown. The album debuted at #84 on the Billboard 200 and #39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and was featured on 2023 Best of lists from NPR Music, Rolling Stone, The Fader, The Guardian, and more. In 2024 JPEGMAFIA produced 4 tracks on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, VULTURES 1, released last February, including the song “Fuk Sum” with Playboi Carti & Travis Scott, as well as “Stars” and more. In August of 2024 he released I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU which peaked in the Billboard Top 200 independently and further expanded his fanbase.

JPEGMAFIA—LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

EU/UK

January 20—Huxley's—Berlin, Germany

January 22—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy

January 24—NITSA @ Apolo—Barcelona, Spain

January 26—Elysee Monmartre—Paris, France

January 27—Ronda—Utrecht, Netherlands

January 28—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, Belgium

January 30—Olympia—Dublin, Ireland

January 31—Albert Hall—Manchester, United Kingdom

February 2—Barrowland—Glasgow, United Kingdom

February 4—Roundhouse—London, United Kingdom

February 5—Chalk—Brighton, United Kingdom

February 6—O2 Academy—Bristol, United Kingdom

AU/NZ TOUR

February 26—PowerStation—Auckland, NZ

February 28—Fortitude Music Hall (Intimate)—Brisbane, QLD

March 4—Enmore Theatre—Sydney, NSW

March 7—Timber Yard—Melbourne , VIC

March 8—Metropolis Fremantle—Fremantle, WA

LINKIN PARK DATES

June 24—I-DAYS Festiva—Milan, IT

June 28—Wembley Stadium—London, UK

July 1—Merkur Spiel Arena—Dusseldorf, DE

July 8—Deutsche Bank Park—Frankfurt, DE

September 13—Dodger Stadium—Los Angeles, CA

September 15—SAP Center—San Jose, CA

September 17—Golden 1 Centerr—Sacramento, CA

September 19—Moda Center—Portland, OR

September 21—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC

September 24—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA

