JOE WONG Shares 'Waiting' & Announces New Shows

Joe Wong recently announced details of his sophomore album, Mere Survival, due February 2 via his TSI Records imprint, along with the release of lead single, “Into Nothing.”

Today, the maximalist balladeer returns with the album's second single, “Waiting,” performed by Wong and featuring guitars and backing vocals from co-producer Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium, Wild Flag). “Waiting” will also appear on the upcoming Netflix animated show, Carol and the End of the World, premiering next Friday, December 15th, which also features a score by Wong.

To celebrate the album's release, Wong will be performing with his band Nite Creatures on January 25th in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever's Masonic Lodge and on January 28th in Seattle at Neumos.

The Nite Creatures band features an all star line-up of musicians including Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex), Crisanta Baker (Lo Moon), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), Mary Lattimore, Chad Molter (Faraquet, Medications), Mark Cisneros (Hammered Hulls, Kid Congo, The Makeup), Ryan Burns, along with a 12-piece orchestra and special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 AM PT.

JOE WONG + NITE CREATURES TOUR DATES

1/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

1/28 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Written, performed, and produced by Wong, Mere Survival expands on the sonic palette of its predecessor, his critically-lauded 2020 debut album Nite Creatures, by incorporating other-worldly synthesizer and crusty electric guitars into his signature orchestral psychedelia. The Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised musician, film and television composer (Midnight Gospel, Russian Doll, Master of None) and podcaster (The Trap Set with Joe Wong) follows Nite Creatures with another adventure into the netherworld of loss, grief and technological oblivion.

Where lesser voyagers revel in the darkness, Wong finds wonder in the muck, spinning rare beauty into outsized songs of redemption and reconciliation. The ten bombastic tracks that make up Mere Survival are flashbangs of hope in the face of despair, a laser light show for all of us dwellers in the void.

Guest musicians include Cameron, Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters, Sunny Day Real Estate), Jim Keltner (John Lennon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan), Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Joey Waronker (Beck, REM) and a 30-piece orchestra. Mixer Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev) once again brings a shimmering heft to the proceedings. The album was recorded across the country including the iconic Capitol Studios in Hollywood, CA and the Foo Fighters' Studio 606.

Mere Survival will be available on February 2, 2024.

