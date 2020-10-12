JIM AND SAM Release 'Songs From After So Many Days'

Watch the official video below.

LA singer/songwriter duo Jim and Sam have released their new album, Songs from After So Many Days (Nettwerk) in advance of the digital release of their award-winning feature film documentary After So Many Days, out October 20th via Gravitas Ventures.

From motels, to barns, to cathedrals, to bedrooms, Songs from After So Many Days is a musical passport recorded during and after the married duo's 365-everyday tour, which saw Jim and Sam perform one show every day for a year. The band says of the album, "With the heartbeat of the tour and film being live performances, we included live stories, a live track and a few one-take recordings to capture the improvisational, in-the-moment nature of life on the road." To celebrate the album's release, the band shares a new music video for title track "After So Many Days" composed of clips from the film.

After So Many Days was just named the Winner of Best Music Documentary Feature at Nashville Film Festival 2020 and has been an official selection at over 30 film festivals including: Traverse City Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, Florida Film Festival, deadCenter and more.

After a decade of making music together, Jim and Sam, a recently married singer/songwriter duo from Los Angeles, were not the conventionally successful band they hoped they'd be. Feeling stuck and anxious about their future, the duo made a spontaneous decision to go "all in," making a pact to play one show every day for a year. With suitcases, a guitar and whatever camera they could get their hands on (to film every single day), the troubadours ventured out for a 365-day tour down unexplored roads and onto unexpected stages, bringing their music to new audiences throughout 14 different countries. After So Many Days, is an intimate front row seat to the highs and lows of what it's like for two people to pursue a dream, together.

Songs from After So Many Days Track Listing:

1. After So Many Days

2. Calling it Quits (Hotel J Day 32)

3. Bloodstream

4. Witch in a Window

5. Underdogs (Stockholm Day 217)

6. Heavyweight

7. Where Are You Now (Intro) [Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA]

8. Where Are You Now (Prana Farms Day 285)

9. Cold Cold Blood (feat. Good Harvest and Rob Lewis) [London Church Day 38]

10. Saturday Night (Low)

11. Unravel (Acoustic)

12. Sold (Intro) [Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA]

13. Sold (Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA)

