JFDR Releases 'Dream On' EP

Icelandic musician Jófríður Ákadóttir, better known as JFDR, today releases the haunting and reflective; Dream On EP. The second single taken from the EP, "Good Time" is also shared today. The new release builds upon New Dreams, her LP released earlier this year via her own imprint White Sun Recording.

Jófríður says on the acoustic "Good Time": "The song was written in my old room in the loft in New York in late 2017. I had a great heartache and I thought to myself, ok it's time, I'm going to write a country song. I knew what it was supposed to be and feel like and in my memory it seems as if the song wrote itself. Good Time is about coming to terms with the end.. Something I think we all struggle with from time to time."

The seven songs on Dream On include three previously unreleased songs and see her revisit songs from New Dreams. Known for her raw lyrics and haunting melodies JFDR takes you on an inward journey on her latest EP. Lead single "Drifter" is soulful and grounded and kept afloat by somber piano and strings, performed by two frequent collaborators - her twin sister Ásthildur Ákadóttir and lauded cellist Gyða Valtýsdóttir (Múm) - watch the video for "Drifter" here directed by Emily Avia.

Cited as an inspiration by Icelandic legend Björk, Jófríður Ákadóttir has made 10 albums in the 10 years since she was 15. Her debut album as JFDR was the acclaimed 2017 Shahzad Ismaily (Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed, Tom Waits, Yoko Ono) produced album Brazil. Her newest material from her latest album New Dreams found fans at Stereogum and Under the Radar, who each included "Taking a Part of Me" and "My Work" in their Songs of the Week columns, respectively.

Listen to the EP here:

Photo Credit Josh Wilkinson

