JAM Music Lab and Premier Austrian Radio Station Offer Scholarship to Study Jazz in Vienna

As part of its annual initiative for developing new artists, the Ö1 Talent Scholarship will send a promising young musician to school in Vienna.

It will underwrite the cost of a Master of Arts degree at the JAM MUSIC LAB, Vienna's premier university for the study of jazz and Pop music. The program spans two years, and is designed to launch an international career.

The scholarship will be decided by a panel of experts from the JAM MUSIC LAB and Ö1.

Award Criteria & Schedule

Instrumentalists/vocalists must be no older than 28 years, with Bachelor of Arts degree.

The applicant should possess a prominent spirit of innovation and originality in jazz, with an emphasis on communication and interaction, in both composed and improvised forms.

Application deadline is March 30, 2020. Finalists will perform live, 20-28 April 2020 at the JAM MUSIC LAB in Vienna. The winner should be available for two scheduled Ö1 events.

Submission Requirements

An unedited video featuring 2 - 3 musical performances (professional quality not required, mobile phone recording accepted);

Documentation of previous musical experiences and projects, as well as education history. A CV and a photo of the artist (min. 300 dpi).

Non-Austrian citizens need proof of permanent residence in Austria for the time of their study.

For additional information on the Ö1 Talent Scholarship, please click here.

Photo Credit: www.lukasbeck.com





