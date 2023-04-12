Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'

J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'

The track comes with an accompanying video collaboration with anime ‘Oshi no Ko,’

Apr. 12, 2023  

One of Japan's fastest rising J-pop acts YOASOBI unveil a new song, "Idol." The track comes with an accompanying video collaboration with anime 'Oshi no Ko,' also becoming the theme song for the popular series.

'Oshi no Ko' is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara-or "the land of the holy idols."

"Idol" follows last year's acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, "Ayase and Ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan's music charts while also making waves internationally."

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla.
Currently, they are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, the duo is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2. The sophomore album includes seven tracks released throughout the year, plus one song which has previously only been performed live.

Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as "好きだ [Sukida]," a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. "好きだ [Sukida]" is based on Mori's original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.



SEVENDUST Announces 14th Studio Album Truth Killer Photo
SEVENDUST Announces 14th Studio Album 'Truth Killer'
Truth Killer showcases that the original and current lineup - comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - sound as relevant now as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer.
shy martin Releases New Single glued to the floor Photo
shy martin Releases New Single 'glued to the floor'
“glued to the floor” is the follow up to the single “late night thoughts” which gained a great reaction from press with Clash calling the track “exceptionally exciting”, at radio with consistent support from BBC Radio 1 and with editorial playlists, including NME’s ‘New Bangers’ and Spotify’s ‘Fresh & Chill’ and ‘Indie Pop’.
SPEEDY ORTIZ Returns After 5+ Years with New Single Scabs Photo
SPEEDY ORTIZ Returns After 5+ Years with New Single 'Scabs'
Songwriter, guitarist and singer Sadie Dupuis has remained busy as well, releasing solo music (and collaborating with the likes of Lizzo, The New Pornographers, Ben Lee and Backxwash) under the moniker Sad13, publishing two poetry books, and running the Carpark Records imprint and literary journal, Wax Nine (Spacemoth, Johanna Warren, Melkbelly).
Jolé Releases New Single Hopes Photo
Jolé Releases New Single 'Hopes'
Let Go is his first major project in almost three years, featuring seven glorious tracks of folk-hewn songwriting, recorded in Tottenham and at Middle Farm studios in Devon. Baroque yet utterly direct, the material deals with loss, grief, and survival, as Jolé learned to re-assert his sense of self in the wake of impending fatherhood.

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share