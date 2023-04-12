J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'

One of Japan's fastest rising J-pop acts YOASOBI unveil a new song, "Idol." The track comes with an accompanying video collaboration with anime 'Oshi no Ko,' also becoming the theme song for the popular series.

'Oshi no Ko' is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara-or "the land of the holy idols."

"Idol" follows last year's acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, "Ayase and Ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan's music charts while also making waves internationally."

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla.

Currently, they are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, the duo is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2. The sophomore album includes seven tracks released throughout the year, plus one song which has previously only been performed live.

Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as "好きだ [Sukida]," a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. "好きだ [Sukida]" is based on Mori's original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.