Izzy Pollak Releases Debut Holiday EP 'It's Never Too Early'

Emerging artist Izzy Pollak has released It's Never Too Early, an eclectic 5-song holiday charity EP. All proceeds from downloads and streams will be donated to CASA of Los Angeles to provide abused and neglected children in LA County's child welfare system with a stable adult mentor. Listen below. It's Never Too Early, the debut release from the Los Angeles-based newcomer, features reimagined versions of Christmas classics, plus an 'original Hanukkah banger' "Single All The Way," performed by Pollak and friends. Pollak has also released a music video for "Single All The Way" featuring Thomas London, shot and co-directed by Montana Tucker - PRESS HERE to watch.

"I just threw my phone out the window...it's out...I can't believe it!" Pollak exclaims. "Steve Jobs' quote no longer haunts me from the screensaver on my computer. He said 'Real Artists Ship' and by that definition, I am no longer an imposter. The deep sense of pride that I've longed for since I first heard 'Gravity' by John Mayer back in 2004 is here. A year of dark times filled with confusion, frustration, divorce, pain, isolation, and the gamut...that weight, that gravity, has been lifted with the release of this album. The ship has sailed...and on top of it, I got to include some of my favorite people in the world, my closest tribeswomen and men."

"The cherry on top is that this piece is all for charity," adds Pollak. "100% of proceeds are going to CASA to support abused and neglected children stuck in the foster care system. Only $3,000 gives a child their own healthy and stable adult mentor FOR A YEAR - that's crazy! If nothing else, please donate if you can - every dollar counts! As of last night, we've already raised enough money to support one child; let's see how many kids in total we can help! The little ones need us most right now. They deserve someone who is always there for them when everyone else isn't. And if you can't donate, #streamwhileyoudream. Play the EP on repeat with the volume loud or down, when you're doing the dishes, sleeping, working out, at the grocery store, when you're having a snack or playing video games - whatever, whenever, wherever. You can help make a difference, just keep the music going. We only have one shot at this life and I hope you'll join me in giving these kids a real shot of their own this holiday season. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah!"

Pollak initially introduced the collection earlier this month with the release of "Santa Tell Me," a stripped-down, R&B-influenced duet version of Ariana Grande's original holiday song, featuring vocals by rising pop singer and songwriter JULIANA. and production from Hotwork (aka Chase Rossner). "Single All The Way," also released as a single, showcases new music artist Thomas London, otherwise known as actor, activist and filmmaker Matthew Law. Elsewhere on the EP is "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" with emerging indie artist Derek Fortney and "The Christmas Song" featuring John Snow (actor, musician, producer) on upright bass with additional orchestration and production from Maestro Harrell. It's Never Too Early closes with an ensemble performance of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" featuring Pollak, JULIANA., London, Rossner and Fortney along with film composer Ethan Algazi, who produced the track, and Izzy's sister Sami Pollak (vegan chef, author, podcast host, dancer). Track listing for It's Never Too Early below.

Growing up with a blind pianist as a grandfather, music has always been in Izzy Pollak's DNA. Following endless requests from his followers on TikTok to release music, the California native, who works full-time in the tech sphere as an avatar entrepreneur, decided to drop his freshman release as a charity Christmas album and help kids in foster care. Even though he's Jewish, Christmas music has always played a huge part in his life as his stepmom, coincidently named Joy, brought the holiday into his house at a young age. For Pollak, Christmas was always synonymous with all the good things the holiday brings: the music, vibes, lights, ringing bells, friends, and family. This project is a true labor of love, hoping to bring that joy, happiness and holiday cheer to all, especially the kids in the foster care system who need it more than ever this year during COVID.

CASA of Los Angeles provides a consistent and healthy adult mentor to abused and neglected kids stuck in the foster care system in Los Angeles County. For more info on the non-profit organization or to donate directly, visit www.CASALA.org.

Listen to the album here: