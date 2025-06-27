Iyla Details Debut Album 'Weeping Angel' Set for August Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Critically acclaimed rising R&B artist iyla has announced details of her debut album, Weeping Angel. Set for release on August 8, following a life-changing loss of a parent, the 13-track Weeping Angel channels grief into creative clarity.

Ahead of the album, she has also released her latest track, "Corset." Produced by longtime collaborator Kadis, "Corset" captures the emotional whiplash of a relationship that binds tight but never quite feels right.

Speaking about the new track, iyla reveals, "I wrote 'Corset' to paint a picture of a situationship that feels more like restriction than romance... tight, binding, sultry, but ultimately suffocating. As the song builds, I lure a lover back in with a siren call, only to send him away again - too clingy, too attached, and destined to be put to bed once again." Listen to it below.

"Corset" follows a string of singles, including "Wild" (named a Billboard R&B Fresh Pick), "Skirt Hurt (Redemption)," "Overboard" (praised by Uproxx as "hypnotic" and "spicy"), and "Strut" (lauded by Rated R&B and VIBE).

Weeping Angel Tracklist

Corset

Twin Flame

Pledge

Overboard

Ave Maria

Wild

Not Today

Blue Eyes

Join Hands

Strut

Cotton Candy Clouds

Skirt Hurt (Redemption)

Boogie Man

About iyla

Emerging out of the San Fernando Valley, the Irish and Italian songstress officially introduced herself on 2018's War + Raindrops EP-highlighted by "Juice" and "Flowers." She maintained her momentum with the OTHER WAYS TO VENT EP in 2020. "Strings" popped off with 37 million-plus Spotify streams, while "CASH RULES" teamed her with none other than Method Man. 2023 saw her level up again via the APPETITE FOR DISASTER EP, spawning "Impala" [feat. Symba] and "Lost Me" [feat. Benny The Butcher].

She incited the applause of The FADER, V Magazine, NYLON, UPROXX, MTV, Vogue, The Washington Post, and Complex who pegged her among "20 R&B Artists to Watch in 2023." Hitting the road, Demi Lovato tapped her as an opener. Meanwhile, she packed houses on her first-ever North American headline tour, selling out Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Toronto.

Comments

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...