Iron Maiden Releases Fourth and Final Set of THE STUDIO COLLECTION â€“ REMASTERED

Parlophone Records will continue their reissues series of the IRON MAIDEN catalogue with the fourth and final set of Digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection - Remastered, to be released on November 22nd.



The albums are Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier and 2015's double-album The Book Of Souls.



The Studio Collection - Remastered follows on from 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project and features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The most recent studio album - The Book Of Souls - was released that year in the same quality audio, but is appearing in Digipak for the first time.



The albums supersede the previously available studio catalogue and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.



As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the final batch, this will be A Matter Of Life And Death.



All four albums in this set are available for pre-order now from

studiocollection.ironmaiden.com



IRON MAIDEN have attracted rave reviews on their mobile game-inspired, three-month Legacy Of The Beast Tour across North, South and Central America with Rolling Stone calling it the "pinnacle of Heavy-Metal escapism" and a "pure multi-media spectacle". The tour included a headline performance at Rock In Rio - which NME described as "brilliant" - with all 100,000 tickets sold in less than two hours.



The Legacy Of The Beast tour returns to the UK in June 2020 with headline performances at Download Festival (Donington) and Belsonic (Belfast), which will be the band's only UK shows of next year. See www.ironmaiden.com for full tour details.





