Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iron Maiden Release Brand New Single 'Stratego'

pixeltracker

Recorded back in 2019 again at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris, the track was produced by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley & co-produced by Steve Harris.

Aug. 19, 2021  
Iron Maiden Release Brand New Single 'Stratego'

'Stratego' is the second track from Maiden's long-awaited, 17th studio album, Senjutsu which is being released globally on September 3rd.

It's one of two songs on the 10 track, 82 minutes long album written by guitarist Janick Gers and founder member/ bassist Steve Harris.

Recorded back in 2019 again at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris, the track was produced by Kevin 'Caveman' Shirley & co-produced by Steve Harris.

You can check out the video 'The Making Of Senjutsu' which was issued last week here:

And the brand new SFX version of the spectacular video for the album's first single 'The Writing On The Wall' which was released earlier this week.

To pre-order/pre-save Senjutsu go here.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

From This Author TV News Desk