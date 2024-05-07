Irish Country-Pop Star CMAT Releases New Single, 'Aw, Shoot'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CMAT, the bold, bright BRIT-nominated voice out of Ireland blending country, pop, and a flair for wit and whimsy has released a new single “Aw, Shoot” – a kitchen-sink drama with a western edge and an undeniable, boot-stomping hook.



The single, which was premiered by BBC Radio’s Hottest Record In The World, is her first since her critically acclaimed sophomore album Crazymad, For Me released last fall, which landed her a BRIT nomination for Best International Act (where she caused a stir and started trends with her bottom-bearing dress), a No.1 record in Ireland, and a recent nom for Best Album at the Ivor Novello Awards. CMAT just wrapped an extensive US headline tour with sold out dates in New York, Seattle, DC and San Francisco – her live show presence drawing comparisons from Natalie Maines to Kate Bush to Peaches to Madonna.



CMAT, who describes herself wittily as a “sad country song of a woman,” shares the backstory and inspiration for “Aw, Shoot”: “So there I was, in Paris, France, in a rented flat. I was trying to write songs but it wasn’t going very well at all. I was drinking three bottles of wine a day (Cote du Provence) and I didn’t have any human contact for maybe two weeks, and I was going a little bit crazy, voices in my head etc etc. One evening there was a knock at the door. Who could it be?! I opened the door to find an American girl, who said the following: “Oh! You’re not my friend!” and then turned and walked away. Turns out she got the floors mixed-up, American system vs European flooring system. This was actually a seminal plot point in my favourite tv show Emily in Paris. And then? Well, I properly lost my mind. But on the bright side, I got a banger out of it!”

About CMAT

CMAT – née Ciara Mary-Alice Thomson – is Ireland’s fastest rising star. Her debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (2022) zoomed to the top of the Irish charts, and her follow-up sophomore Crazymad, For Me (2023) – an inventive concept album – drew rapturous critical acclaim, landed her a BRIT Nomination, an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, and a headline US tour.



After whirlwind headline dates in Europe and US, CMAT now preps for a busy festival season with a very sold-out London headline showe at Kentish Town Forum on May 16, followed by the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekender and a huge home headliner at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 13. Confirmed festivals appearances in 2024 include TRNSMT, Latitude, Kendal Calling, End of the Road, Kendal Calling (UK); Metronome (CZ); Solidays (FR); Bergenfest and Pstereo (NO); Best Kept Secret (NL); The Thing (US) and many others.

Photo credit: Arianna Kharizz

