Ingrid Andress Announces Headlining European Tour

She made her overseas debut at this year's C2C Festival in March, and today breakout singer / songwriter Ingrid Andress announces her return to Europe this fall for her own headlining run. The critically acclaimed Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville recording artist will make multiple stops in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom beginning September 16. Joining her on the road is Essex-born singer/songwriter Mabes, Tickets for the tour are available now for pre-sale and to the general public on Friday (link HERE).



Andress, who began making waves in the music community at home and abroad with the release of her first major label song "Lady Like" in February, is now hitting hard at country radio. Her flagship single "More Hearts Than Mine" was most-added upon impact. It sits inside the Top 10 on SiriusXM's The Highway as it already approaches 10 million on-demand streams.



Following her television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this year, Andress will mark another milestone with a performance of "More Hearts" on NBC's TODAY this Thursday, July 18 in the 10:00 a.m. hour. Next month she will join her powerful female peers on the just-announced CMA Songwriters Series presented by U.S. Bank in Phoenix, AZ at Mesa Arts Center's Piper Theater on August 21 (tickets on sale this Friday, purchase link HERE).



The Lady Like Tour Dates:

16 September 2019 Cologne, Germany MTC

17 September 2019 Berlin, Germany Frannz Club

19 September 2019 Munich, Germany Folks Club

22 September 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Upstairs

24 September 2019 London, U.K. The Courtyard Theatre

25 September 2019 Manchester, U.K. Castle Hotel

26 September 2019 Glasgow, U.K. King Tuts Wah Wah Hut





