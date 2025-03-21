Indie Artist Sasha Dawe Releases Reflective EP 'Here I Am'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie/folk artist Sasha Dawe has released his new EP "Here I Am," out on all music platforms now. The introspective collection follows the releases of two advance singles, "Who I Am" and "Survive", along with two accompanying music videos. "Here I Am" is a body of work rooted in introspection, combining elements of multiple genres to create a cohesive set about Sasha's connection to Africa and his family. As Sasha moved back from Berlin to help his father fight brain cancer in 2022, a true sense of purpose helped him develop the EP's themes and lyrics, bringing a tangibility to his songwriting that is unmatched.

About the EP, he says: The 'Here I Am' EP was written and recorded in Windhoek, Namibia. After building and setting up a large sound panels, the team set up the recording space in my family home. An open room with high ceilings gives the recordings a real unique sense of character and sentiment. The production took place in Cape Town ,where a carefully selected group of session players and production engineers worked to uplift the recordings into the songs we hear today.

With an unconventional upbringing, Sasha Dawe was born in Namibia and spent his formative years in Africa, growing up on a mine far from civilization. He took to his music at a young age and immersed himself in the musical culture of his surroundings. The Namibian's intuitive lyrical prowess shines through illustrative verses and radiant playful sounds. A poet and insightful storyteller at heart, he celebrates the intricacies of life by exploring universal emotions and challenging deeply-held assumptions through his work. Sasha's music redefines modern folk music by exuding a sublime youthful freedom with his insightful storytelling and post-punk African feel.

On his new EP "Here I Am", released March 21, Sasha leans into his African heritage, exploring the roots of his upbringing and allowing a deepening of the relationship with his home. The EP release will be accompanied by three music videos which were filmed in different parts of the Namibian wilderness, adding eclectic dimension and a personalized audio/video experience.

Photo Credit: Augusto Bolas

Comments