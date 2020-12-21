Independent Distribution Collective Launches New Service Offering Online Virtual Event Production

IDC VIRTUAL EVENTS (IDCVE) is a new ultramodern service that professionally produces online virtual events, an asset that is now more important to the arts community than ever before. In business for over 16 years, Independent Distribution Collective is a marketing company based in San Francisco that provides unique and valuable services to help labels and artists strategize, market, and distribute their own releases. IDCVE is a new extension of these services that produces filmed events to be streamed online, and guides a project through every phase of production including overall strategy, scheduling, filming, marketing, and broadcasting.

By focusing its deep resources and partnering with media production dynamo DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS, IDC is now able to offer two initial packages to record, edit, market, and broadcast online events. Clients may provide their own footage, or IDC can arrange a day long shoot which could provide all AV equipment including cameras, lights, sets, microphones, and more. This includes consultation on set design, shooting schedule, asset organization, and any additional details to ensure a smooth filming session. Current IDC VIRTUAL EVENTS produced with DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS in 2020 have included THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL and the BEN LANG MODERN MAN EP VIRTUAL RELEASE SHOW.

IDC VIRTUAL EVENTS include the creation of an initial press release with distribution to thousands of worldwide media outlets, and detailed reporting on media activities throughout the course of the campaign. There is also an integrated social media effort to drive viewers to the event. Organized around the creation of a content strategy, various scheduled postings are implemented throughout the campaign. This results in the enhancement of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) for overall web presence and various social media pages.

Additionally, IDC Promo creates customized and cost-effective marketing campaigns to help clients establish and grow their careers in the modern era. IDC Promo campaigns can be targeted around music releases (single, EP, and full-length), as well as other products and general brand building. IDC assembles and manages a hand-picked Team that works together to promote a project to every possible outlet simultaneously, while also guiding the product to market and ensuring the release is widely available through digital and physical retail outlets.

IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of Retailers, Publicists, Radio promoters, Web Design & Social Media experts, Graphic Designers, and various other industry professionals that can be hired to work on the campaign. IDC provides CDs, Vinyl, DVDs, and other products to thousands of retailers worldwide and to hundreds of digital streaming and sales platforms.