Imperial Triumphant Join Devastation on The Nation North America Tour 2020

New York's nebulous avant-garde metal outfit Imperial Triumphant announce they will be joining the Devastation on The Nation 2020 North American Tour with Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Wolfheart, and Abigail Williams. The band will hit the road this Spring, starting March 19th in Berkeley, CA and ending April 19th in Los Angeles, CA. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.metalfestivaltours.com.

Born in the metropolis, Imperial Triumphant embodies the sounds of New York. The chaos, the menagerie, the perils and majesty of the greatest city on earth. They portray this great juxtaposition between high society luxury coexisting with absolute filth and urban decay. The band redefined sonic darkness on their previous release Vile Luxury. A turbulent, frenetic take on experimental noise and progressive black metal, Imperial Triumphant embody the most austere side of the New York underground. Imperial Triumphant is currently working on the follow up to Vile Luxury and is expected for release 2020.

Imperial Triumphant is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitar), Steven Blanco (bass, vox, keys), and Kenny Grohowski (drums).

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT TOUR DATES

3/19 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

3/20 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

3/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

3/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

3/25 - Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater

3/26 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

3/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

3/28 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

3/29 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

3/31 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

4/01 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

4/02 - Quebec City, QC @ Le D'Auteuil

4/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

4/04 - Manchester, NH @ Jewel

4/05 - College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse

4/06 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

4/07 - Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

4/08 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

4/10 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

4/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

4/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/14 - Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live

4/15 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

4/16 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

4/17 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

4/18 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720





