Imperial Triumphant Announces Fall 2021 Headline Tour

New York avant-garde metal outfit IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT have just announced their Fall 2021 U.S. headline tour. The band will be joined by Pyrrhon starting October 15th in Boston and wrapping on October 31st in Brooklyn. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album Alphaville, which came out Summer 2020 via Century Media Records. The album was produced and engineered at New York's Menegroth Studio by Colin Marston (Behold... The Arctopus, Dysrhythmia, Krallice and Gorguts) and Trey Spruance (Mr. Bungle). The album also features a number of special guests such as Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) on taiko drums, Phlegeton (Wormed) on guest vocals, Yoshiko Ohara (ex-Bloody Panda) as part of the choirs, RK Halvorson as part of the Barbershop quartet, Sarai Chrzanowski as part of the choirs, Andromeda Anarchia (Folterkammer, Dark Matters) as part of the choirs, J Walter Hawkes on the trombone, and Colin Marston on guitars. Alphaville can be streamed and purchased, HERE.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT officially began in 2012 with their debut release Abominamentvm. The line-up consisted of Zachary Ilya Ezrin on guitar/vocals and the rhythm section of their NYC contemporaries: Pyrrhon. Soon they met with drummer Kenny Grohowski and began to feature him on their next two releases Goliath (EP) and Abyssal Gods (LP). In 2015, they introduced bassist Steven Blanco to their lineup. In 2016, they released another EP Inceste, which saw them tour heavily that year with temporary second guitarist Max Gorelick. 2018 brought about their magnum statement, Vile Luxury. The full-length album, written collectively by the trio (Ezrin, Grohowski, Blanco), was a homage to their hometown New York City that brought jazz elements to the avant-garde black metal style in a way never achieved before. IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is looking forward to performing their newest full-length album, Alphaville, which catapulted them.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitars), Steve Blanco (bass, vocals, piano, mellotron, synths, taiko drums) and Kenny Grohowski (drums, taiko drums).

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT TOUR DATES:

October 15 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)

October 16 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground

October 17 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

October 19 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

October 20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

October 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Kendell's

October 23 - Dallas, TX - Reno's

October 24 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

October 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)

October 26 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

October 29 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

October 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Century Bar

October 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus