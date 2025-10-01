Iceland Eclipse Festival Unveils Second Contact Lineup Additions, Side Quests, And Excursions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iceland Eclipse has unveiled its Second Contact programming with new participants, along with additional Side Quests, and Excursions. From August 12-15, 2026, beneath Iceland's last total eclipse until 2196, the festival will unite music, art, science, space, and technology through a mix of performances, keynotes, interactive labs, and panels. Set among Hellissandur's glaciers, volcanic craters, beaches, and waterfalls, and limited to just 3,333 guests, Iceland Eclipse offers an intimate celebration of celestial wonder, creativity, and community, set to be as transformative as the eclipse itself.

Second Contact Lineup Revealed

On the artistic side, Iceland Eclipse has unveiled Arc De Soleil, a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, alongside East Forest, whose music weaves together ambient, electronic, contemporary classical, and indie-pop elements. They are joined by Reggie Watts, the American comedian, musician, actor, and improviser known for blending music and humor through live-looping, and Amélie Ravalec, a London-based Parisian filmmaker and photographer recognized for her work as a director, producer, editor, and colourist.

The cross-disciplinary lineup adds pioneering technologist and producer Imogen Heap; Dr. Rick Doblin, founder of MAPS; Shaig Abduragimov and Anouk Muis of OpenAI; Anouk Wipprecht, whose work in FashionTech resides at the intersection of design and robotics; Ben Rein, an artist whose lyricism explores themes of society and independence; Phnam Bagley, futurist, space architect, and co-founder of Nonfiction; Jessica Fern, psychotherapist and author of Polysecure; and Dr. Robin George Andrews, volcanologist and science writer covering Earth and planetary science.

Further celebrating Iceland's creative community, additions include Hjaltalín, blending indie rock with orchestral textures; experimental collective TRPTYCH, merging acoustic, electronic, and ambient soundscapes; architect Magnús Albert Jensson, a leader in sustainable design; painter Bjarni Sigurbjörnsson, known for textured explorations of psychological themes; and mixed-media artist Ragnheiður Guðmundsdóttir, whose textile works embed spiritual and poetic texts.

Second Contact artists and participants join the previously announced MEDUZA³, Berlioz, Daði Freyr, Booka Shade, Nightmares on Wax, Emilana Torrini, and GusGus; astronauts from the likes of NASA, ESA, Space for Humanity, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic; and innovation leaders from the United Nations, Citizen's Foundation, Eden Foundation, Mama Reykjavík, ReWildingIceland, and Unify.org.

Side Quests: Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences

In addition to the main program, Iceland Eclipse has revealed three limited-capacity Side Quests. With only 50 tickets available, Into the Lava Cave is an intimate journey into the 8,000-year-old Vatnshellir lava tube for an acoustic performance in a subterranean setting - the location gaining worldwide fame as the gateway to the subterranean world in Jules Verne's A Journey to the Centre of the Earth. Inside the Glacier offers a rare opportunity for 100 guests to venture through paths carved into Langjökull, Europe's second-largest glacier, culminating in a musical moment within its crystal blue chambers. Totality at the Waterfall comprises a guided hike to Svöðufoss waterfall, where guests will gather at a natural vantage point to witness the total solar eclipse with live music and refreshments.

Explore More: Day Trips, Local Legends, and Tours

Beyond the Side Quests, the festival is partnering with local operators to offer a range of Day Trips, including kayaking by Kirkjufell, cave and crater explorations, glacier hikes, and ATV rides across lava fields. The festival's 'Local Legends' Bus Routes (included with festival passes) connect attendees to nearby landmarks such as Vatnshellir Lave Cave, Saxhóll Crater, Svöðufoss Waterfall, and Ólafsvík Pool, weaving local folklore into the journey. For those extending their stay, curated Multi-Day Tours include Silfra diving, volcano helicopter flights, ice cave excursions, three-day South Coast and Golden Circle circuits, highland treks, and a five-day sea kayaking expedition, allowing visitors to turn their eclipse trip into a deeper Icelandic adventure.

Dance, Learn, Connect, Explore

Iceland Eclipse unfolds through four key experience pillars: DANCE brings a mix of international stars and Icelandic talent to stages under the midnight sun, from main stage peaks to intimate firelit sets. LEARN gathers scientists, futurists, and cultural thinkers to probe frontiers from space and AI to consciousness and ancestral knowledge. CONNECT, in partnership with Cosmic Pineapple, offers yoga, meditation, breathwork, mythology, ceremony, and sound healing. EXPLORE, co-created with ReWilding Iceland, immerses participants in the raw landscapes of Snæfellsnes through expeditions, sauna rituals, cold plunges, and nature-based practices.

Innovation Residency

For the visionaries who want to co-create the festival, Iceland Eclipse will host a month-long Innovation Residency from July 19 - August 15, 2026. This immersive program invites a curated group of artists, technologists, scientists, and culture-makers to develop projects inspired by the total solar eclipse and Iceland's powerful landscape. Together they will immerse themselves in a culture of co-creation - living, working, and sharing the days in this stunning land. Blending hands-on creation, nature excursions, and wellness rituals, the residency culminates in presentations and activations during the festival itself. Applications are open through the end of 2025.

Building Toward Totality

As August 2026 approaches, Iceland Eclipse continues to develop its interdisciplinary program, bringing together leading voices across music, art, science, and culture in one of the most stunning locations on Earth. For two minutes of total darkness, and throughout four days of exploration, the festival will mark a rare generational moment where nature, creativity, and community converge.

First + Second Contact Lineup (A-Z)

DANCE

Ali Love, annu, Arc De Soleil, Ash Lauryn, Ásgeir, Bear Kittay, berlioz, Bless Sing, Bloomurian ft. Saoirse Watters, Booka Shade (Live), Carbon Based Lifeforms, Cici, Curawaka, Daði Freyr, Davíð Svanur, Dave Clarke, Dhamika, DJ Andrea Jóns, DJ Margeir, dj. flugvél og geimskip, Dr Chrispy (Live), East Forest, Eduardo Castillo presents 'The Overview Effect', Emiliana Torrini, Exos, Fox Train Safari, Franko Heke, Fredrik Ferrier, gugusar, GusGus, Hjálmar, Hjaltalín, Högni, Hólmar "Acid Tourist", Joaqopelli, John 00 Fleming, Karlakórinn Heiðbjört, Luana Schwengber, Macro/micro, MEDUZA³, Nightmares on Wax, ReOrientate, REW, RJD2, Ryan Crosson, SHAMANi, Shaun Reeves, Sísý Ey, Suduaya, Test Shot Starfish, TRPTYCH, Vök, Zero 7 (DJ Set)

LEARN

Anouk Muis, Anouk Wipprecht, Antonio Peronace, Ari Eisenstat, Astronaut Christopher Huie, Astronaut Dr. Amelie Schoenenwald, Astronaut Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps, Astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor, Astronaut Joan Higginbotham, Astronaut Keisha Schahaff, Astronaut Sara Sabry, Ben Haldeman, Brittany Kaiser, Colleen McLeod Garner, Daniel Leeb, De Kai, Dr. Alexander Layendecker, Dr. Ben Rein, Dr. Jordan Amadio, Dr. Rick Doblin, Dr. Robin George Andrews, Garance Choko, Gabor Szorad, Gwen Riley, Henk Rogers, Hjörtur Smárason, Imogen Heap, Janeya Griffin, Jessica Fern, Joycelyn Longdon, Justin Natoli, Kalpana Pot, Katy Bohinc, Kyle Schember, Lambert Hogenhout, Lorant Czaran, Luke Caverns, Mason Lynaugh, Nik Halik, Phnam Bagley, Rhea Pasricha Kullas, Richelle Ellis, Rick Brown, Robert Bjarnason, Roberto Carlino, Robin Seemangal, Rohan Roberts, Ron Garan, Sævar Helgi Bragason, Shaig Abduragimov, Taylor Bright, Tim Mullen, Tobias Klose, Ubaldo Ciminieri, Yasmine El Baggari

CONNECT

Alex Grey & Allyson Grey, Amélie Ravalec, Atma Silvia Bök, Austin Mao, Barry Cole, Beyazit Özgür Cekin, Bjarni Sigurbjörnsson, Brendan Hall, Christopher Breedlove, Christian Van Camp, Cosmic Pineapple, Daniel Blackman, David Heilbroner, Dr. Jancy McPhee, Dr. Mani Akhtari, Dr. Nandarani Meister, Eduardo Castillo, Ezra Bookman, Giosè Milli, Haraldur Erlendsson, Heiðrún María Magnúsdóttir, Hinrik Jóhannesson, Ipek Williamson, Isabel Cali, Jake Groshong, Jason Bentley, Jason Silva, Johanna Maggy Hauksdottir, Júlía Óttarsdóttir, Julia Tao, Kamalroop Singh Birk, Kári Viðarsson, Kevin Russell, Kim Booth, Magnús Albert Jensson, MaryLiz Bender, Matthew Devlen, Michael Jelen, Patrick Kronfli, Patrick Nickesh, Ragnhildur Sigurðardóttir, Rave Mehta, Ragnheiður Guðmundsdóttir, Reggie Watts, Rewildingiceland, Ron The Killer, Roz Dimon, Sara Maaria Saastamoinen, Sara Maria Juliudottir, Semra Haksever, Silja Björk Björnsdóttir, Simeon Schnapper, Tristan Baylis, Tree Carr, Unify Meditation, Warren Blesofsky